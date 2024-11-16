Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Was Palestinian Actress May Calamawy’s Role Cut From Gladiator II? Fans Doubt Political Motivations

Reports suggested she was cast as a female lead after a meticulous selection process by director Ridley Scott. A still from the film featuring Calamawy and Paul Mescal fueled speculation about her character being the protagonist's love interest.

Why Was Palestinian Actress May Calamawy’s Role Cut From Gladiator II? Fans Doubt Political Motivations

Social media users have criticized the creators of Gladiator II for significantly reducing Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy’s role, sparking widespread debate over whether the decision was influenced by her heritage and pro-Palestinian stance or practical considerations like the film’s runtime.

May Calamawy’s Anticipated Role and Abrupt Removal

Initially, Calamawy’s casting in May 2023 generated excitement among Arab and Middle Eastern audiences, with many recognizing her work in Marvel’s Moon Knight and Hulu’s Ramy.

Reports suggested she was cast as a female lead after a meticulous selection process by director Ridley Scott. A still from the film featuring Calamawy and Paul Mescal fueled speculation about her character being the protagonist’s love interest.

However, upon the movie’s premiere, fans were shocked to find her role limited to brief background appearances without dialogue. “Where is May Calamawy? She was not in!!!” questioned one viewer on social media.

Allegations of Political Motivations

Many believe Calamawy’s restricted role is linked to her Palestinian heritage and vocal support for Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The film’s production coincided with the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 7, 2023, during which Calamawy shared pro-Palestinian posts online.

Some users accused the film’s makers of censoring Palestinians in the entertainment industry, with one comment stating, “May Calamawy… was among my key reasons to support this movie. Now, I don’t want to see it anymore. COWARDS!”

Claims of Replacement and Counterarguments

Rumors circulated that Israeli actress Yuval Ronen replaced Calamawy, but both actresses were reportedly cast before filming began and are seen together in production photos. Critics dismissed the notion of replacement, attributing Calamawy’s reduced screen time to editorial decisions aimed at shortening the movie’s 2.5-hour runtime.

One user argued, “Even major celebs get cut out of movies all the time… The woman who plays Paul Mescal’s wife has two lines and is in five minutes total… it just doesn’t add up that way.”

Historical Context: Ridley Scott’s Record on Representation

Critics of Scott’s directorial choices highlighted his history with Middle Eastern representation. In a 2014 interview, Scott defended casting white actors for his biblical epic Exodus: Gods and Kings, stating, “I can’t mount a film of this budget… and say that my lead actor is Mohammad so-and-so from such-and-such.”

This past controversy has fueled skepticism about the reasoning behind Calamawy’s role getting cut from the movie.

Impact on Pro-Palestinian Viewers

The controversy has disillusioned many pro-Palestinian viewers, with calls to boycott the film. “If the rumors of May Calamawy being cut from Gladiator II are true, then this sequel is already a loss of integrity,” one user wrote, emphasizing the irony of sidelining a Palestinian actress in a story about liberation.

This backlash underscores ongoing concerns about representation and censorship in Hollywood, particularly for marginalized communities. While some argue logistical reasons for Calamawy’s limited appearance, the broader implications of the decision continue to provoke strong reactions.

ALSO READ: New Report Claims Liam Payne’s Friendship With Argentinian Waiter May Have Led To His Death

Filed under

gladiator II May Calamawy Palestinian actors Paul Mescal Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

India Set To Clash With Malaysia In International Friendly In Hyderabad

India Set To Clash With Malaysia In International Friendly In Hyderabad

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Small Parties Aim to Punch Above Their Weight in Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Small Parties Aim to Punch Above Their Weight in Assembly Polls

Manipur Unrest Continues: 20 Year Old Killed, NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-Led Government

Manipur Unrest Continues: 20 Year Old Killed, NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-Led Government

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox