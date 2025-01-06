Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s How The Rock Reacted

The two stars appeared to have reconciled by 2023, with Johnson announcing his return to the Fast and Furious series after years of absence.

Vin Diesel, 57, made a small but significant gesture at the 2025 Golden Globes by acknowledging his former Fast and Furious co-star, Dwayne Johnson, 52. Before presenting the award for film cinematic and box office achievement, Diesel offered a brief shoutout to Johnson, saying, “Hi Dwayne…” while smiling and looking in his direction.

Vin Diesel Vs Dwayne Johnson

The gesture comes after years of speculation about the actors’ strained relationship. Rumors of a feud surfaced in 2016 during the filming of The Fate of the Furious (2017), with reports of tension between the two actors growing over time.

In August of that year, Johnson shared a now-deleted Instagram post where he praised his female co-stars and criticized unnamed male co-stars for their behavior on set.

Vin Diesel’s Response to the Feud

Despite the publicized conflicts, Diesel later downplayed the situation, stating that he and Johnson were “close” and that the media may have exaggerated their differences.

He also remarked that Johnson appreciated his dedication to the Fast and Furious franchise, even referring to him as “Uncle Dwayne” in his family.

The Actors’ Reconciliation

The two stars appeared to have reconciled by 2023, with Johnson announcing his return to the Fast and Furious series after years of absence. In June 2023, Johnson confirmed the end of their rivalry on social media, stating that they had put their past behind them and would focus on brotherhood and the success of the franchise.

In an April 2024 interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, John Cena, another Fast and Furious co-star, weighed in on the rumored feud, acknowledging the tension between the two “alpha” personalities but also hinting at the possibility of only one dominant force in such a dynamic.

