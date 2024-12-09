Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Ranbir revealed that he would take on a double role in Animal Park, portraying both the protagonist and antagonist, a development hinted at in the climax of Animal.

Enjoying the great success of his 2023 blockbuster film ‘Animal’, Ranbir Kapoor has officially announced that the film’s sequel will be released soon. And adding to it, The Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will be a trilogy. The sequel will be titled Animal Park, however, fans will have to wait until 2027 for the project to begin, as Vanga is currently committed to another film.

Speaking to Deadline, Kapoor shared, “The director is making another film right now. We should start that film in 2027. He just kind of flirted with what he really wanted to do with the movie.”

Ranbir Kapoor To be ‘Villain’ in the sequel?

Ranbir revealed that he would take on a double role in Animal Park, portraying both the protagonist and antagonist, a development hinted at in the climax of Animal. “He wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We’ve been sharing ideas from the first film itself on how he wants to take the story forward. It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters—an extremely exciting project from an extremely original director,” Kapoor added.

The first installment, Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna, was a box office success but drew flak for its representation of toxic masculinity, graphic violence, and misogyny. The film explored the complex relationship between Ranbir’s character, Ranvijay, and his father.

At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), a viewer criticized Animal for promoting violence as a means to achieve success. Reacting to this, Kapoor said, “As an actor, it is our responsibility to bring movies that inspire positive change in society. That said, I also believe in experimenting with different genres and roles. But your point is absolutely valid—we need to be more responsible with the kind of films we make.

Animal Trilogy by Vanga is considered to be similar to many multi-part franchises; for example, Pushpa which has also planned three parts. The first movie Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 has already been a huge hit, and its sequels are underway, and Animal Park is also supposed to carry on the exciting storyline and action from the first movie.

