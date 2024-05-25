Has Hailey Bieber Revealed Her Baby's Gender With A Cryptic Post? Fans Claim, 'It's A Girl'

Beliebers believe they have figured out the gender of Hailey and Justin Bieber’s baby. Hailey Bieber announced on Thursday, May 9, that she and her husband are expecting their first child together. The couple shared a black and white video of themselves renewing their vows in Hawaii, which then revealed a pregnant Hailey. She was showing off her baby bump while wearing a laced white dress with a matching headscarf, and Justin wore a fur jacket with a white shirt and an Atlanta Braves hat.

The new post captioned: “little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly,” with two dumpling emojis and a cherry blossom emoji.

While she showcased her baby bump wearing a yellow shirt in one photo and another wearing a black leather jacket with pants and sunglasses, the last slide gave another clue that the model is expecting a girl. She also posted a picture with Justin. The last photo showed her hiding her face with a cup but her nails had white flowers with pink jewels.

Fan Reactions On Hailey Bieber’s Cryptic Post

The fans of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were quick to react on the latter’s post. One user stated, “I’m guessing by the look and shape of the belly that this baby is a girl!” Another stated, “This baby is going to be so beautiful.”

An individual stated, “Omg I’m gonna cry if it’s a girl,” and another stated, “She will be our baby girl.” And, once concluded, “What if she’s gaslighting us and it’s a boy.”

