Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Close associates of the well-known TikToker Life And Scars, recognized as the “Game is Game guy,” have reported that he has passed away. Although there has been no evidence provided, fans and colleagues speculate that he may have died from a suspected drug overdose. His family has yet to release a statement regarding the rumors. Shortly after the reports emerged, a video was uploaded from the TikToker’s official account, leading to further confusion.

Friends express disbelief

On Friday, a user on X, identified as @FearedBuck, shared news about Life And Scars’ death but quickly deleted the post within minutes. Another user, @ashleyione1473, believed to be a close friend of the TikToker, shared an Instagram story expressing disbelief and wishing him peace.

Life And Scars was said to be 37 years old. His last TikTok video was uploaded on October 18, 2024, via his account @lifeandscars_official. Earlier this year, he faced arrest on charges of assaulting a woman. Following his release, he streamed a show titled “Game Is Game, Out Of Jail,” where he criticized the legal system.

Life And Scars died from a drug overdose?

Fans of the 37-year-old have begun to pay tribute. One person mentioned on X that Life And Scars allegedly died from a drug overdose, acknowledging his controversial statements while calling it a classic moment. Another user stated that he had passed away at the age of 37, citing close family and friends who claimed he overdosed. A third tribute noted his status as a “king of gooning” and encouraged others to honor him in their own way.

