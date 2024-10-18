Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Close associates of the well-known TikToker Life And Scars, recognized as the "Game is Game guy," have reported that he has passed away.

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Close associates of the well-known TikToker Life And Scars, recognized as the “Game is Game guy,” have reported that he has passed away. Although there has been no evidence provided, fans and colleagues speculate that he may have died from a suspected drug overdose. His family has yet to release a statement regarding the rumors. Shortly after the reports emerged, a video was uploaded from the TikToker’s official account, leading to further confusion.

Friends express disbelief

On Friday, a user on X, identified as @FearedBuck, shared news about Life And Scars’ death but quickly deleted the post within minutes. Another user, @ashleyione1473, believed to be a close friend of the TikToker, shared an Instagram story expressing disbelief and wishing him peace.

Life And Scars was said to be 37 years old. His last TikTok video was uploaded on October 18, 2024, via his account @lifeandscars_official. Earlier this year, he faced arrest on charges of assaulting a woman. Following his release, he streamed a show titled “Game Is Game, Out Of Jail,” where he criticized the legal system.

Life And Scars died from a drug overdose?

Fans of the 37-year-old have begun to pay tribute. One person mentioned on X that Life And Scars allegedly died from a drug overdose, acknowledging his controversial statements while calling it a classic moment. Another user stated that he had passed away at the age of 37, citing close family and friends who claimed he overdosed. A third tribute noted his status as a “king of gooning” and encouraged others to honor him in their own way.

Read More: Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Filed under

Life And Scars Life And Scars death Life And Scars Died Life And Scars TikTok
Advertisement

Also Read

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘...

Donald Trump’s Health: Here Is What We Know So Far

Donald Trump’s Health: Here Is What We Know So Far

Adani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore To Telangana For Young India Skills University

Adani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore To Telangana For Young India Skills University

Is Russia Torturing Prisoners Of War? Ukraine Accuses

Is Russia Torturing Prisoners Of War? Ukraine Accuses

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Entertainment

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

What Role Will Alicia Silverstone Play In Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Sci-Fi Movie Bugonia?

What Role Will Alicia Silverstone Play In Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Sci-Fi Movie Bugonia?

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After Getting Really Close To The Role

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox