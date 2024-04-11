How Did Mister Cee Die? Iconic New York DJ Who Discovered Notorious B.I.G Used To Solicit S*x From Transgender P**stitutes

The hip-hop station Hot 97 has reported the passing of Calvin LeBrun, better known as Mister Cee, according to his family. Mister Cee, aged 57, died, although the cause of death has not been disclosed. Hailing from Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, Mister Cee rose to prominence as a DJ in the New York hip-hop scene. He notably contributed to Big Daddy Kane’s debut album, “Long Live the Kane,” in 1988, serving as the DJ and earning recognition on tracks like “Mister Cee’s Master Plan.” His collaboration with Kane extended into the early 1990s, spanning several albums.

Additionally, Mister Cee is credited with playing a pivotal role in the rise of the Notorious B.I.G., whom he discovered and championed within the Brooklyn hip-hop community. He later served as an executive producer on Biggie’s seminal debut album, “Ready to Die,” released in 1994.

We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) April 10, 2024

Rest In Peace DJ Mister Cee 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/yY9y7KgU8e — DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) April 10, 2024

Beyond his production work, Mister Cee enjoyed a lengthy tenure as a DJ on Hot 97, where he became synonymous with the station’s hip-hop legacy. His departure from Hot 97 in 2013 followed legal troubles related to soliciting s*x from transgender individuals. However, his resignation provided an opportunity for him to openly discuss his sexuality, marking a significant moment in hip-hop culture’s evolution away from homophobia.