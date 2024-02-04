Hrithik Roshan showers praise on Saba Azad's performance in 'Songs of Paradise'

Actor and musician Saba Azad is ready for her upcoming project, “Songs of Paradise,” a musical drama helmed by Danish Renzu and set in Kashmir. Her character is the main one. Actor and her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan has now showered her with praise, describing her performance as “heart wrenching.”

Saba took to her Instagram handle to share an update about her film and posted a screenshot of news about the musical drama. She wrote in the caption, “In other news… #songsofparadise @danishrenzu @excelmovies @shafatqazi”

Responding to her post, Hrithik wrote in the comment section while praising her for her performance. “Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart wrenching. One of the best I have ever seen..EVER!,” he wrote.

Danish Renzu, the well-known filmmaker, created the film “Songs of Paradise” with the intention of revitalizing the revered reputation of Kashmir’s spiritual and Sufi music on a global scale. Renzu Films, led by filmmaker based in Los Angeles, intends to produce old Kashmiri songs with the goal of providing them with a platform. The late singer Raj Begum’s iconic voice served as inspiration for the movie honoring Kashmir’s seasoned vocalists. Raj Begum was one of the most influential figures in the early 1950s and 1960s and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2002.