Is Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ A Massive Flop At The Box Office? | Exclusive

The Chiyaan Vikram-led ‘Thangalaan’, which opened in theatres on August 15, has failed to live up to expectations despite releasing amid decent fanfare, The period actioner took a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office but failed to sustain in the subsequent days. It also faced competition from ‘Demonte Colony 2’.

Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ Disappoints At The Box Office

‘Thangalaan’ created a fair deal of buzz among fans prior to its release with its intense trailer. This, however, could not help it work its magic at the ticket window. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala told NewsX that Vikram’s film has collected Rs 45 crore in Tamil Nadu so far and is not doing “too well” in most markets. ‘Thangalaan’ has been shot on a budget of approximately Rs 150 crore.

Bala added that ‘Thangalaan’ received a mixed word of mouth as a section of the audience could not follow the second half.

“The first half was terrific but the second half could have been better. People could not emotionally connect with it. Then, some even preferred Demonte Colony 2 as it has a franchise value. So, things turned against Vikram’s film,”said the tracker.

‘Thangalaan’ is Vikram’s first release after the Mani Ratnam-helmed ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’, which opened in theatres in 2023.

All About ‘Thangalaan’

Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’, directed by Pa Ranjith, ’ is billed as a hard-hitting historical action drama that centres on a villager who revolvts against the British when they try to seize his plot of gold. It features Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy as the leading ladies. The supporting cast includes Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Arjun Anbudan. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. A Kishor Kumar and Selva RK are its the cinematographer and editor respectively.

The team shot major portions of ‘Thangalaan’ in cities such as Chennai and Madurai. It hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.

