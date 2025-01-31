Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Some fans were quick to compare Dominic to BTS’ V, Jennie’s rumored ex, pointing out striking similarities in their features.

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On


BLACKPINK’s Jennie has once again set the internet on fire, and this time, it’s not just about her music. A new photo featuring Jennie and American singer-actor Dominic Fike has sparked dating rumors!

In the viral picture, Dominic is seen giving Jennie a cozy back hug while she leans her cheek against his, both donning nearly identical outfits. The chemistry between them in the snapshot had netizens speculating, are they really dating?

Some fans were quick to compare Dominic to BTS’ V, Jennie’s rumored ex, pointing out striking similarities in their features. Others believed the picture was a promotional stunt for their new song, Love Hangover.

But with Jennie captioning the post “Call me back” while tagging Dominic, speculation only grew. Could this be Jennie’s way of confirming a new romance, or was this simply a marketing move?

It’s Just A Collab!

Despite the whirlwind of rumors, the reality is much simpler, Jennie and Dominic Fike are not dating. The viral photo is nothing more than a promotional tease for their latest collaboration,

Love Hangover, a track from Jennie’s upcoming solo album Ruby, set to drop on March 7. The song explores the intoxicating highs and lows of a relationship, which is perfectly reflected in its music video.

In the cinematic MV, Dominic plays Jennie’s mourning partner at a funeral, reminiscing about their past. The visuals take a surreal turn as Jennie’s character meets unexpected and bizarre fates, from being eaten by a giant monster to falling from a great height. The video’s quirky, artistic style has already captivated fans, making it a trending topic worldwide.

Jennie’s Solo Era Begins

This collaboration is just a glimpse of what’s to come in Jennie’s solo career. Alongside Love Hangover, she has already released Zen, another single from Ruby, which took YouTube’s trending charts by storm.

Her album is expected to feature 15 tracks, with collaborations from global artists like Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, FKJ, Doechii, and Kali Uchis.

Adding to the excitement, Jennie will embark on The Ruby Experience, her solo concert tour, kicking off in Los Angeles on March 6 before heading to New York and Seoul. This marks a significant step in her career as she establishes herself beyond BLACKPINK.

Fans React to the Hype

While the dating rumors may have been short-lived, they certainly added to the buzz surrounding Jennie’s new music. Fans are now shifting their focus from her personal life to her artistry, eagerly awaiting the full release of Ruby.

ALSO READ: Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

