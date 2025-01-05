‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

Bollywood is set to witness fresh on-screen chemistry as Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor star in the much-anticipated romantic comedy Loveyapa.

Bollywood is set to witness fresh on-screen chemistry as Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor star in the much-anticipated romantic comedy Loveyapa. The film’s first song, recently released, has garnered widespread admiration from Bollywood stalwarts, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Adding to the buzz, Aamir Khan, father of Junaid, shared his enthusiastic review of the film, lauding his son’s performance and drawing comparisons between Khushi Kapoor and her iconic mother, Sridevi.

Aamir Khan’s Endorsement

In an interaction with ANI, Aamir Khan praised Loveyapa after viewing its rough cut. “The film is very entertaining, reflecting the way technology and cell phones influence our lives today,” he said. Highlighting the performances, he added, “Junaid has done an excellent job, and when I saw Khushi on screen, it felt like watching Sridevi. Her energy is remarkable, and as a huge fan of Sridevi, I was deeply impressed.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: On ‘Loveyapa’, the upcoming film of his son Junaid Khan, actor Aamir Khan says, “I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in… pic.twitter.com/YdgQTeljii — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2025

A Modern Take on Love

Directed by Advait Chandan, known for Laal Singh Chaddha, Loveyapa explores modern relationships shaped by the pervasive role of technology. Slated for release on February 7, 2025, the film is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, with global distribution by Zee Studios. Billed as a heartfelt love story, it combines lively music, vibrant visuals, and stellar performances.

The film reportedly draws inspiration from the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, directed by and starring Pradeep Ranganathan. The Tamil original was celebrated for its relatable narrative on how technology affects contemporary relationships, a theme that resonates strongly with younger audiences.

Junaid Khan, who debuted in Siddharth P. Malhotra’s Maharaj, continues to showcase his evolving talent in Loveyapa. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor, who entered Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023, is already being recognized as a promising newcomer. Her portrayal in Loveyapa is expected to further cement her place in the industry.

The film’s first schedule wrapped up in Mumbai, with subsequent key scenes shot in Delhi. Junaid and Khushi’s on-screen chemistry has already created a buzz, making Loveyapa one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.

With a February release date, Loveyapa promises to bring a refreshing take on modern romance to cinemas, blending humor, emotion, and relatable storytelling. Fans eagerly await this fresh pairing and the unique narrative that bridges traditional love stories with today’s tech-savvy world.

