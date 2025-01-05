Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

Bollywood is set to witness fresh on-screen chemistry as Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor star in the much-anticipated romantic comedy Loveyapa.

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

Bollywood is set to witness fresh on-screen chemistry as Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor star in the much-anticipated romantic comedy Loveyapa. The film’s first song, recently released, has garnered widespread admiration from Bollywood stalwarts, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Adding to the buzz, Aamir Khan, father of Junaid, shared his enthusiastic review of the film, lauding his son’s performance and drawing comparisons between Khushi Kapoor and her iconic mother, Sridevi.

Aamir Khan’s Endorsement

In an interaction with ANI, Aamir Khan praised Loveyapa after viewing its rough cut. “The film is very entertaining, reflecting the way technology and cell phones influence our lives today,” he said. Highlighting the performances, he added, “Junaid has done an excellent job, and when I saw Khushi on screen, it felt like watching Sridevi. Her energy is remarkable, and as a huge fan of Sridevi, I was deeply impressed.”

A Modern Take on Love

Directed by Advait Chandan, known for Laal Singh Chaddha, Loveyapa explores modern relationships shaped by the pervasive role of technology. Slated for release on February 7, 2025, the film is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, with global distribution by Zee Studios. Billed as a heartfelt love story, it combines lively music, vibrant visuals, and stellar performances.

The film reportedly draws inspiration from the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, directed by and starring Pradeep Ranganathan. The Tamil original was celebrated for its relatable narrative on how technology affects contemporary relationships, a theme that resonates strongly with younger audiences.

Junaid Khan, who debuted in Siddharth P. Malhotra’s Maharaj, continues to showcase his evolving talent in Loveyapa. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor, who entered Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023, is already being recognized as a promising newcomer. Her portrayal in Loveyapa is expected to further cement her place in the industry.

The film’s first schedule wrapped up in Mumbai, with subsequent key scenes shot in Delhi. Junaid and Khushi’s on-screen chemistry has already created a buzz, making Loveyapa one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.

With a February release date, Loveyapa promises to bring a refreshing take on modern romance to cinemas, blending humor, emotion, and relatable storytelling. Fans eagerly await this fresh pairing and the unique narrative that bridges traditional love stories with today’s tech-savvy world.

Also Read: Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Filed under

Amir Khan Loveyapa Sridevi

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian and Himachal Pradesh All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan Announces Retirement

Indian and Himachal Pradesh All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan Announces Retirement

Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s Health Deteriorates, ‘Feeling Dizzy, Vomiting’ On His 41st Day Of Hunger Strike; Doctor Warns Of Organ Failure

Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s Health Deteriorates, ‘Feeling Dizzy, Vomiting’ On His 41st Day Of...

Etihad Airways flight Wheels Exploded On The Runway Ahead Of Takeoff To Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways flight Wheels Exploded On The Runway Ahead Of Takeoff To Abu Dhabi

Instagram Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Was Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 40 Hours: Here’s What Happened

Instagram Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Was Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 40 Hours: Here’s What Happened

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling...

Entertainment

Instagram Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Was Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 40 Hours: Here’s What Happened

Instagram Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Was Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 40 Hours: Here’s What Happened

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox