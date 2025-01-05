Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Akshay Kumar leads India's first airstrike in Sky Force, a gripping tale of sacrifice, patriotism, and bravery. Veer Pahariya debuts as a daring IAF officer, while Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur add emotional depth. In theaters January 24, 2025.

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Maddock Films has unveiled the trailer for Sky Force, a gripping aerial action drama directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The over three-minute trailer, released on Sunday, highlights Akshay Kumar as a fearless Indian Air Force (IAF) officer determined to avenge the deaths of fallen Indian soldiers with a groundbreaking airstrike.

Akshay Kumar as a Bold IAF Officer

The trailer begins with Akshay Kumar’s character confronting his seniors, urging them to take a more aggressive stance following the tragic loss of Indian soldiers. When his plea to initiate India’s first airstrike is met with resistance, citing the nation’s peace-loving identity, he delivers a powerful line: “Doosra gaal neta dikhate hai, hum fauji nahi (Another cheek is extended by political leaders, not soldiers).”

This dialogue sets the tone for the film, portraying a hero who challenges conventional norms to defend his country.

Veer Pahariya Shines in His Debut Role

The trailer introduces Veer Pahariya, who makes his film debut as a fellow IAF officer. Teaming up with Akshay, Veer embarks on a high-stakes mission against the enemies. The intense action unfolds as Veer’s aircraft is hit, leaving his character missing in action. Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Veer’s wife, adding an emotional depth to the story as she awaits news of her husband.

The trailer also features Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role, further enriching the narrative with her presence.

Fans Celebrate Akshay Kumar’s Patriotism

Fans took to social media to express their excitement for the film. One fan wrote, “Akshay Kumar in patriotic movies just gives goosebumps,” while another said, “Waiting for the epic cinematic experience.” Akshay’s portrayal of an action-packed, patriotic hero continues to resonate with audiences.

Sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), Akshay Kumar wrote, “This Republic Day, witness the untold story of a heroic sacrifice – the tale of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Mission #SkyForce – In Cinemas 24th January 2025. #SkyForceTrailer out now.”

Sky Force tells an untold true story of India’s first airstrike, highlighting the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of men in uniform. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, this patriotic drama will hit theaters on January 24, 2025, just in time for Republic Day celebrations.

ALSO READ: Daaku Maharaaj Trailer: What Role Is Bobby Deol Playing As He Gears Up For His Telugu Debut?

Filed under

Akshay Kumar Sky Force India’s first airstrike film Sky Force trailer

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Offers $1 Million Prize For Decoding Indus Valley Script

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Offers $1 Million Prize For Decoding Indus Valley Script

From Delhi To Meerut South In 40 Minutes: Key Highlights Of PM Modi’s RRTS Launch

From Delhi To Meerut South In 40 Minutes: Key Highlights Of PM Modi’s RRTS Launch

Who Is Raghav Tiwari? Crime Patrol Actor Stabbed With Knife In Mumbai

Who Is Raghav Tiwari? Crime Patrol Actor Stabbed With Knife In Mumbai

Costco’s Bold Plan: Apartments Above Stores to Tackle LA Housing Crisis

Costco’s Bold Plan: Apartments Above Stores to Tackle LA Housing Crisis

Giorgia Meloni Meets Donald Trump At Mar-a-Lago Ahead Of Biden’s Visit To Rome

Giorgia Meloni Meets Donald Trump At Mar-a-Lago Ahead Of Biden’s Visit To Rome

Entertainment

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The Air On Botox Joke

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The

Daaku Maharaaj Trailer: What Role Is Bobby Deol Playing As He Gears Up For His Telugu Debut?

Daaku Maharaaj Trailer: What Role Is Bobby Deol Playing As He Gears Up For His

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox