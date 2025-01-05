Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Akshay Kumar leads India's first airstrike in Sky Force, a gripping tale of sacrifice, patriotism, and bravery. Veer Pahariya debuts as a daring IAF officer, while Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur add emotional depth. In theaters January 24, 2025.

Maddock Films has unveiled the trailer for Sky Force, a gripping aerial action drama directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The over three-minute trailer, released on Sunday, highlights Akshay Kumar as a fearless Indian Air Force (IAF) officer determined to avenge the deaths of fallen Indian soldiers with a groundbreaking airstrike.

Akshay Kumar as a Bold IAF Officer

The trailer begins with Akshay Kumar’s character confronting his seniors, urging them to take a more aggressive stance following the tragic loss of Indian soldiers. When his plea to initiate India’s first airstrike is met with resistance, citing the nation’s peace-loving identity, he delivers a powerful line: “Doosra gaal neta dikhate hai, hum fauji nahi (Another cheek is extended by political leaders, not soldiers).”

This dialogue sets the tone for the film, portraying a hero who challenges conventional norms to defend his country.

Veer Pahariya Shines in His Debut Role

The trailer introduces Veer Pahariya, who makes his film debut as a fellow IAF officer. Teaming up with Akshay, Veer embarks on a high-stakes mission against the enemies. The intense action unfolds as Veer’s aircraft is hit, leaving his character missing in action. Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Veer’s wife, adding an emotional depth to the story as she awaits news of her husband.

The trailer also features Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role, further enriching the narrative with her presence.

Fans Celebrate Akshay Kumar’s Patriotism

Fans took to social media to express their excitement for the film. One fan wrote, “Akshay Kumar in patriotic movies just gives goosebumps,” while another said, “Waiting for the epic cinematic experience.” Akshay’s portrayal of an action-packed, patriotic hero continues to resonate with audiences.

Sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), Akshay Kumar wrote, “This Republic Day, witness the untold story of a heroic sacrifice – the tale of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Mission #SkyForce – In Cinemas 24th January 2025. #SkyForceTrailer out now.”

This Republic Day, witness the untold story of a heroic sacrifice – the tale of India’s first and deadliest airstrike.

Mission #SkyForce ✈ – In Cinemas 24th January 2025.#SkyForceTrailer out now. 🔗 – https://t.co/6OV1SIRzEO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2025

Sky Force tells an untold true story of India’s first airstrike, highlighting the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of men in uniform. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, this patriotic drama will hit theaters on January 24, 2025, just in time for Republic Day celebrations.

