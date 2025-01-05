Along with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, the film stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary in key roles.

The highly anticipated trailer for Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was released on Sunday. Sithara Entertainments shared the trailer, which spans over two minutes, on its YouTube channel. The film has already sparked significant interest, especially with the recent release of its music video, Dabidi Dibidi, which has garnered attention online.

In this action-packed film, Nandamuri Balakrishna portrays a notorious dacoit known as Daaku Maharaaj. His character is shown to have a deep connection with a child, adding a sentimental layer to his otherwise ruthless persona. The film also features Urvashi Rautela, although her role details remain unclear from the trailer.

What Role Is Bobby Deol Playing?

In addition to Balakrishna, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film. His character is a cruel villain who torments the local people. A notable moment in the trailer includes Deol recreating a memorable gesture from his film Animal, where he places his finger on his lips, signaling someone to remain silent.

The trailer also showcases intense action sequences, including Balakrishna fighting multiple adversaries amidst a raging fire in the jungle.

Daaku Maharaaj Release Date

Film producer Naga Vamsi shared the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), promoting the movie’s release with an enthusiastic caption: “KING of the Jungle Begins it HUNT!! #DaakuMaharaaj is set to unleash the MASS MADNESS at theatres this Sankranthi! #DaakuMahaaraajTrailer Out Now. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE on Jan 12th!”

The film is set for a theatrical release on January 12th.

Fan Reactions to the Daaku Maharaaj Trailer

Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna have shown excitement over the trailer, with many praising his on-screen presence. Comments such as “Wow, super trailer! Jai Balayya” and “Blockbuster feels, congrats Vamsi” reflect the anticipation.

However, some fans have expressed concerns about the timing of the movie’s release, with competition from other films like Gamechanger and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, leading to less awareness about Daaku Maharaaj.

Star Cast and Crew

Along with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, the film stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary in key roles. Directed and written by Bobby Kolli, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, with music composed by S. Thaman.

Daaku Maharaaj promises to deliver an action-packed cinematic experience when it hits theaters on January 12.

Watch Daaku Maharaaj trailer here:

