Monday, December 9, 2024
Joker 2 All Set To Stream On OTT After Finishing Its Theatrical Run With $800 Million Less Than Part One At Box-Office

Despite its theatrical failure, the film will be available for streaming on Max starting December 13, with its television debut on HBO the following day.

Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has concluded its theatrical run, marking one of the year’s most notable box office failures. Directed by Todd Phillips, the sequel to the 2019 hit Joker was among the most expensive films of the year but fell far short of its predecessor’s success.

Joker: Folie à Deux’s Disappointing Box Office Performance

While the original Joker achieved record-breaking success, becoming the first R-rated film to cross the $1 billion mark and Phoenix’s highest-grossing movie, the sequel’s performance was lackluster.

According to reports from Comic Book Movie via The Hollywood Handle, Folie à Deux grossed just $206.4 million globally, a staggering $800 million less than the original. The film’s production budget was estimated between $190 million and $200 million, making this financial loss significant for the studio.

The film also struggled critically, receiving a devastating “D” rating on CinemaScore, the lowest score ever for a comic book movie. Released in early October, it earned $58.3 million domestically and $148.1 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to just over $206 million. This underwhelming performance is expected to result in losses of $150-$200 million for the studio.

Joker: Folie à Deux OTT Release

Despite its theatrical failure, the film will be available for streaming on Max starting December 13, with its television debut on HBO the following day.

The movie explores Arthur Fleck’s life as he resides in Arkham Asylum, awaiting trial for his actions as the Joker. Amid his struggles with his identity, Arthur discovers love and embraces the music within himself. Lady Gaga portrays Harley Quinn in this musical adaptation, adding a new dimension to the story.

Joker: Folie à Deux premiered in theaters on October 4, but its commercial and critical struggles leave it far behind the achievements of its predecessor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

