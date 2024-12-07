Home
Rumors surfaced alleging Barry cheated on Sabrina with OnlyFans personality Breckie Hill. However, a source close to Barry denied the claims, describing him as faithful and loyal.

Is Barry Keoghan In Trouble After Posting Thirst Traps Pics On Social Media? Actor DELETES Instagram Amid Split With Sabrina Carpenter

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, known for his role in Saltburn, has taken down his Instagram account following his breakup with singer Sabrina Carpenter. The pair, who had been dating for a year, reportedly ended their relationship amicably.

Barry Keoghan’s Social Media Exit

Previously active under the handle @keoghan92, the 32-year-old actor only followed Sabrina, 25, on Instagram. On Friday, he shared a series of photos flaunting his toned arms in a teal green sweater vest and sporting a blonde hairstyle.

Hours later, his account was no longer accessible, suggesting he stepped away from social media amidst the separation and rumours of infidelity.

Barry Keoghan’s Breakup and Cheating Allegations

Rumors surfaced alleging Barry cheated on Sabrina with OnlyFans personality Breckie Hill. However, a source close to Barry denied the claims, describing him as “faithful and loyal.” The insider revealed the couple struggled to balance their relationship with their busy schedules, especially as Sabrina’s career surged.

Sources noted that the couple faced challenges due to Sabrina’s demanding tour schedule and Barry’s commitments as both an actor and a father to his two-year-old son, Brando, from a previous relationship. Despite their shared affection, their differing priorities led them to a mutual decision to part ways.

Sabrina recently concluded the U.S. leg of her Short ’N’ Sweet tour and is preparing for her Netflix holiday special. Meanwhile, Barry has a packed slate of projects, including Bird, Hurry Up Tomorrow, Amo Saddam, and a Peaky Blinders film.

Insiders emphasized there is no animosity between the two, describing their split as non-contentious. “Both agreed it wasn’t working,” one source stated. Their careers and personal aspirations ultimately made maintaining the relationship difficult.

