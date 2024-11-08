Was Paul Mescal Not The First Choice For Gladiator II? Ridley Scott Reveals Why Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Dropped Out

Scott praised Keoghan’s performance in Saltburn, saying, “I think that’s maybe the best film I’ve seen this year.” Read on to know all the details

Gladiator director Ridley Scott recently explained why Irish actor Barry Keoghan exited the Gladiator II project. Speaking to a leading publication, the 86-year-old director shared that the 32-year-old actor encountered a scheduling conflict that led him to leave the production in early 2023.

Barry Keoghan Spills The Beans

“Barry got locked into Saltburn,” Scott told the publication, referencing the dark comedy that premiered late last year.

The highly anticipated Gladiator sequel, following the 2000 film starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, is set for release on November 22, featuring stars Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn.

Scott praised Keoghan’s performance in Saltburn, saying, “I think that’s maybe the best film I’ve seen this year.”

He added, “Barry is one of the good ones, the same level as Joaquin Phoenix and Paul,” and expressed admiration for Keoghan’s complexity and control, even noting, “I know he’s a bit of a challenge, but he’s worth it. Like deciding on Joaquin, it’s worth it.”

Barry Keoghan Talks About Saltburn

Recently, Keoghan dismissed rumors of using prosthetics to “enhance” his appearance in a nude scene from Saltburn.

Appearing on the Louis Theroux Podcast, he laughed off the suggestion, saying, “Wait, enhanced? Who said that? Nah… Wow,” and clarified, “It was all me. It was a thing that I didn’t really bat an eyelid to. You know, I would [have] bat an eyelid if it didn’t fit the story.”

In Saltburn, Keoghan portrays Oliver Quick, an Oxford scholarship student who feels out of place among his affluent peers. The story follows Oliver as his wealthy friend Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) invites him to spend the summer with his eccentric family, culminating in an unexpected twist.

