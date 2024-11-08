Madonna, who had also supported Harris ahead of the 2020 election, previously praised her as "an intelligent, compassionate, well spoken leader who stands for justice and equal rights for all people" in a since-deleted post, according to Billboard.

Madonna is lifting her spirits with some cake after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. On Thursday, November 7, the “Vogue” singer shared an Instagram Story featuring her “f–k Trump” cake, writing, “Stuffed my face with this cake last night!” across the photo.

The round cake was decorated with orange, yellow, and brown buttercream, topped with maraschino cherries.

Madonna Gorges On ‘F**K Trump’ Cake

In a following story, Madonna, now 66, shared her thoughts on the election outcome, writing over a selfie, “Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy?”

Last Thursday, the seven-time Grammy winner endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, posting photos from her Paris trip with the caption, “Paris was so FUN! 🇫🇷 . It was hard to leave, but I had. to come home.to V.O.T.E. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @kamalaharris For. President!!!! ♥️”

Madonna Is A Kamala Harris Supporter

She joins a number of female artists endorsing Harris for president this year, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Nicks, and Cardi B.

Many celebrities, like Madonna, have voiced their disappointment in Trump’s win, with actress Christina Applegate tweeting, “Please unfollow me if you voted against female right” on Wednesday morning.