When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan have reportedly parted ways after just one year of dating. This comes on the line of rumours that the latter might have cheated on the pop crooner. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

A source informed a leading publication, “Both are young and dedicated to their careers, so they’ve chosen to take a break.”

Despite ongoing speculation about their relationship status, Barry recently expressed his admiration for Sabrina. On The Louis Theroux Podcast, when asked about their romance, he simply stated, “All I’ll say is that I’m incredibly blessed. She’s a strong, independent woman with immense talent, and she’s truly special.”

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet?

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan reportedly met for the first time during Paris Fashion Week in late September 2023. The two were present at the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, where Carpenter dazzled in a sheer black dress while Keoghan opted for black slacks and a bomber jacket.

Dating Speculations Begin (December 2023)

Rumors about a potential romance started swirling in December 2023 after Carpenter and Keoghan were photographed together during a dinner outing in Los Angeles. The pair maintained a low profile, fueling speculation.

Date Night at Luna Luna (January 2024)

The couple enjoyed a unique date night at the Luna Luna art-centric theme park in January 2024. Observers noted their affectionate interactions, including a small kiss, during the outing.

First Public Appearance Together (February 2024)

Carpenter and Keoghan made their unofficial debut as a couple at a Grammys afterparty in February 2024. Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they appeared cozy during the event.

Relationship Confirmation (February 2024)

The duo seemingly confirmed their relationship in mid-February when they were spotted sharing a kiss after dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles. Their PDA and regular outings together cemented the dating rumors.

Keoghan Supports Carpenter on Tour (March 2024)

Barry Keoghan showed up in Singapore to watch Carpenter perform as part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Videos from fans captured him smiling during her set and embracing her backstage.

Red Carpet Debut (March 2024)

In March 2024, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Keoghan sported a bracelet seemingly dedicated to Carpenter, featuring her name spelled out in beads.

Coachella Appearance (April 2024)

In April, Keoghan was spotted supporting Carpenter at her Coachella performance. The couple spent time together after her set, even mingling with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Met Gala Moment (May 2024)

Although they arrived separately, the pair reunited at the Met Gala in May 2024. Carpenter stunned in a blue Oscar de la Renta gown, while Keoghan embraced the theme with a whimsical Burberry outfit.

A Special Birthday Celebration (May 2024)

Keoghan threw Carpenter a 25th birthday party at DUMBO House in Brooklyn. The intimate gathering included a humorous cake referencing a meme about Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history.

On-Screen Chemistry (June 2024)

The couple collaborated on Carpenter’s music video for her single Please Please Please. The video featured them as a mischievous duo in a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired storyline.

Carpenter Praises Keoghan’s Talent (August 2024)

In an interview with Variety, Carpenter described Keoghan as “one of the best actors of this generation,” highlighting his immense talent.

Relationship Challenges Surface (August 2024)

Reports of an “on and off” relationship emerged in August. Keoghan appeared to dispel breakup rumors by liking one of Carpenter’s Instagram photos.

Supportive Partner (October 2024)

Keoghan attended Carpenter’s concert in Virginia during her Short n’ Sweet Tour. The singer even gave him a shout-out by tweaking the lyrics of her song “Juno” to include his name.

Heartfelt Remarks (November 2024)

During an interview on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Keoghan called Carpenter a “strong, independent lady” and expressed gratitude for her presence in his life.

