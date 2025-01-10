Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Loveyapa is the official Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil blockbuster Love Today, which was praised for its unique premise and fresh take on relationships.

Bollywood newbies Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, starrer romantic comedy Loveyapa film’s trailer just dropped!

The film, directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios, is already making waves ahead of its release on February 7, 2025.

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer, released on Friday, opens with Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor) enjoying their seemingly perfect relationship. Things take a surprising turn when Baani’s father, played by Ashutosh Rana, challenges the couple to exchange phones as a test of their love and trust. What follows is a series of chaotic events, as hidden messages, past secrets, and misunderstandings come to light, turning their lives upside down.

The film explores the complexities of modern relationships in a witty and relatable manner, with the trailer offering glimpses of laugh-out-loud moments and emotional highs.

The chemistry between Junaid and Khushi is evident, setting the tone for a heartwarming yet comically chaotic love story.

Kiku Sharda’s appearance in the trailer adds to the comedic charm, while Ashutosh Rana’s commanding presence brings depth to the narrative.

More About Loveyapa

Loveyapa is the official Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil blockbuster Love Today, which was lauded for its unique premise and fresh take on relationships.

The Hindi adaptation stays true to its original while incorporating a Gen-Z perspective, making it relatable to today’s audience.

The film marks Junaid Khan’s entry into the romantic comedy genre after his critically acclaimed debut in Maharaj.

For Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa is as an exciting launchpad, showcasing her as a promising newcomer in Bollywood, after her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Archies along with Shah rukh khan’s daughter Suhana.

