‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

The poster featuring Yash in a white tuxedo and fedora, exudes a dark and existential charm, with a cryptic caption: "Unleashing him..."

Ahead of his 39th birthday on January 8, ‘KGF’ star Yash on Monday unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’. The movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The poster shows a silhouette of Yash clad in a white tuxedo jacket and a fedora, leaning against a vintage car while blowing a ring of smoke. He captioned the poster as “Unleashing him…,”

The cryptic message, laden with dark, existential allure, draws attention to the date 8-1-25, and the time 10:25 AM, when the makers promise to unveil something special for Yash’s fans on his birthday.

Toxic is all set to release on 10 April 2025 which is a gangster drama.

Meanwhile, Yash penned a note requesting his fans not to display any “grand gestures and gatherings” to make him feel special as there have been some “unfortunate incidents” in the past. He told his fans to be responsible during the celebration. The celebrated actor further said that the “greatest gift” for him is knowing their fans are safe.

For the unversed, three of Yash’s fans lost their lives while erecting a large cutout of the star on his last birthday. At that time, Yash stood in solidarity with the bereaved families and extended all necessary help possible to them.

In his letter, Yash wished his fans a Happy New Year and emphasized that his happiness lies in knowing that his well-wishers are thriving and pursuing their goals, rather than engaging in extravagant displays.

Toxic is Kannada Super Star Yash’s much awaited movie.

