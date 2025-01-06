Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
'KGF' Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

The poster featuring Yash in a white tuxedo and fedora, exudes a dark and existential charm, with a cryptic caption: "Unleashing him..."

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Ahead of his 39th birthday on January 8, ‘KGF’ star Yash on Monday unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’. The movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The poster shows a silhouette of Yash clad in a white tuxedo jacket and a fedora, leaning against a vintage car while blowing a ring of smoke. He captioned the poster as “Unleashing him…,” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

The cryptic message, laden with dark, existential allure, draws attention to the date 8-1-25, and the time 10:25 AM, when the makers promise to unveil something special for Yash’s fans on his birthday.

Toxic is all set to release on 10 April 2025 which is a gangster drama.

Meanwhile, Yash penned a note requesting his fans not to display any “grand gestures and gatherings” to make him feel special as there have been some “unfortunate incidents” in the past. He told his fans to be responsible during the celebration. The celebrated actor further said that the “greatest gift” for him is knowing their fans are safe.

For the unversed, three of Yash’s fans lost their lives while erecting a large cutout of the star on his last birthday. At that time, Yash stood in solidarity with the bereaved families and extended all necessary help possible to them.

In his letter, Yash wished his fans a Happy New Year and emphasized that his happiness lies in knowing that his well-wishers are thriving and pursuing their goals, rather than engaging in extravagant displays.

Toxic is Kannada Super Star Yash’s much awaited movie.

Also Read: Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

 

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

