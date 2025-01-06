Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

While Zendaya attended the Golden Globes solo, Holland was notably absent, but the couple is set to star together in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, slated for release in 2026.

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Zendaya caused a stir when she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, leading fans to speculate about a possible engagement to her long-time partner, Tom Holland.

Are Zendaya And Tom Holland Engaged?

The Challengers star was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and caught the eye of viewers not just for her nomination, but for the ring that seemed to signal a significant milestone in her personal life.

Zendaya stunned on the red carpet in a dramatic custom Louis Vuitton satin dress in burnt orange, paired with matching pointed-toe pumps. Styled by her long-time collaborator Law Roach, she accessorized with a statement Bulgari necklace, featuring an oval paraiba tourmaline and over 48 carats of diamonds, along with a matching ring and diamond stud earrings. Despite the eye-catching jewelry, it was the ring on her left hand that captured the most attention.

Fan Reactions and Speculation

Fans quickly took to social media to comment on the ring, with many questioning whether it could be an engagement ring. “Is that an engagement ring?!?” one Instagram user commented, while others noted the size and style of the ring, which appeared to be a large cushion-cut diamond set on a thin gold band. As of now, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland’s representatives have commented on the speculation.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland, both 28, have been romantically linked since 2021, after working together on Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Although the couple has kept their relationship relatively private, Holland recently explained why they don’t often attend red carpet events together. In a January 2025 interview with Men’s Health, he explained, “Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

While Zendaya attended the Golden Globes solo, Holland was notably absent, but the couple is set to star together in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, slated for release in 2026.

Holland, who is excited about the project, shared that details are still under wraps, but he is looking forward to working with Zendaya again in this major film.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Host Nikki Glaser Cracks Freak-Off Jokes On Diddy, Leaves Hollywood Crowd In Shock

Filed under

golden globes 2025 Tom Holland Zendaya

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses Himself From Hearing Pleas Related To IOA, AIFF Constitutions

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses Himself From Hearing Pleas Related To IOA, AIFF Constitutions

Delhi Health Officials Issue Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak

Delhi Health Officials Issue Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Shaurya Samman 2025: CM Yogi Hails Uttar Pradesh’s Progress, Says ‘It Has Changed Now’

Shaurya Samman 2025: CM Yogi Hails Uttar Pradesh’s Progress, Says ‘It Has Changed Now’

Joe Biden Cofirms Attendance At Trump’s Inauguration; assures Smooth Transition of Power

Joe Biden Cofirms Attendance At Trump’s Inauguration; assures Smooth Transition of Power

Entertainment

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s How The Rock Reacted

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s

Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster Heckled By Sofia Vergara, Here’s What Exactly Happened Between The Two

Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster Heckled By Sofia Vergara, Here’s What Exactly Happened Between The

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox