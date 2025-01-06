While Zendaya attended the Golden Globes solo, Holland was notably absent, but the couple is set to star together in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, slated for release in 2026.

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Zendaya caused a stir when she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, leading fans to speculate about a possible engagement to her long-time partner, Tom Holland.

Are Zendaya And Tom Holland Engaged?

The Challengers star was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and caught the eye of viewers not just for her nomination, but for the ring that seemed to signal a significant milestone in her personal life.

Zendaya stunned on the red carpet in a dramatic custom Louis Vuitton satin dress in burnt orange, paired with matching pointed-toe pumps. Styled by her long-time collaborator Law Roach, she accessorized with a statement Bulgari necklace, featuring an oval paraiba tourmaline and over 48 carats of diamonds, along with a matching ring and diamond stud earrings. Despite the eye-catching jewelry, it was the ring on her left hand that captured the most attention.

WAIT A MINUTE pic.twitter.com/1SpwXOT04y — Liz Duff (@producerlizz) January 6, 2025

Fan Reactions and Speculation

Fans quickly took to social media to comment on the ring, with many questioning whether it could be an engagement ring. “Is that an engagement ring?!?” one Instagram user commented, while others noted the size and style of the ring, which appeared to be a large cushion-cut diamond set on a thin gold band. As of now, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland’s representatives have commented on the speculation.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland, both 28, have been romantically linked since 2021, after working together on Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Although the couple has kept their relationship relatively private, Holland recently explained why they don’t often attend red carpet events together. In a January 2025 interview with Men’s Health, he explained, “Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

While Zendaya attended the Golden Globes solo, Holland was notably absent, but the couple is set to star together in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, slated for release in 2026.

Holland, who is excited about the project, shared that details are still under wraps, but he is looking forward to working with Zendaya again in this major film.