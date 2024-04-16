Kichcha Sudeep Condoles Dwarakish’s Demise, Shares Rare Photos of ‘The True Showman’

Legendary Kannada actor-director Dwarakish died on Tuesday, April 16, leaving fans heartbroken. He was 81. Kichcha Sudeep has now taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to condole his demise. He posted a message in Kannada and called him a ‘Showman’. Dwarakish, who began his acting career in the 60s with ‘Veera Sankalpa’, enjoyed a strong fan following because of his impeccable comic timing.

Sudeep Mourns Dwarakish’s Death

Sudeep, one of Kannada cinema’s biggest names, took to social media to pay tribute to actor-filmmaker Dwarakish. The ‘Agent Kulla’ star died earlier today, April 16, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sudeep mourned his demise and offered condolences to his family. He also shared a collage of his old photos,

“Another precious life of Kannada cinema, Dwarkeesh has left us all. His great contributions in taking the Kannada film industry to new heights cannot be forgotten. Deepest condolences to his family. Invoking peace to the soul of the Elder Spirit,” reads a translation of his post.

Sudeep and Dwarakish collaborated on the 2011 comedy-thriller ‘Vishnuvardhana’, which did well at the box office. It was remade in Bengali as ‘Bachchan’.

All About Dwarakish’s Legendary Career

Dwarakish, who was born in 1942, grew up in Mysore and started an automotive spare parts business with his brother after completing his education. He, however, soon decided to enter the film industry.

He then found a foothold in the industry with his work in ‘Maduve Madi Nodu’, ‘Satya Harishchandra’, and ‘Sri Kanyaka Parameshwari Kathe’. His lively brand of comedy helped him emerge as a successor to Balakrishna and Narasimharaju.

Dwarakish used his short stature to his advantage. He featured in films such as ‘Kulla Agent 007′ and ‘Agent Kulla’, which transformed his height into his USP.

Dwarakish was also a successful producer. He collaborated with Dr Rajkumar on ‘Mayor Muthanna’, which attained cult status. His credits as a producer include ‘Guru Shishyaru’, ‘Apthamitra’, ‘Charulatha’, ‘Amma I Love You’, and ‘Chowka’. Additionally, he directed films such as ‘Nee Bareda Kadambari’ and ‘Nee Thanda Kanike’.

His death is a huge loss for the industry.