Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Kulhad Pizza Couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Are Moving To UK, Here’s Why

The "Kulhad Pizza" couple reportedly moved to the UK with their son to start afresh following months of controversy, online trolling, and personal threats.

Kulhad Pizza Couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Are Moving To UK, Here’s Why

Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, the popular duo behind the innovative “Kulhad Pizza” concept, have reportedly relocated to the United Kingdom with their young son, starting afresh after enduring months of public controversy, online trolling, and personal threats.

The couple, known for serving pizzas in traditional earthen cups, rose to fame with their unique business venture in Jalandhar, Punjab, but recent events have pushed them to make a dramatic life change.

Controversies surrounding Kulhad Pizza Couple

Following a social media photo that showed the pair holding an air rifle, they received a lot of negative feedback, which caused their journey to take an unexpected turn. A police case resulted from the outcry caused by the image, as many people accused them of encouraging gun culture. The couple faced a number of difficulties after the incident, even though they were given bail.

The other controversies surrounding Sehaj and Gurpreet intensified when a private, explicit video of them was leaked online. The couple initially denied the authenticity of the video, calling it fake, but when another video surfaced, the backlash grew even stronger. The pair was forced to file a police complaint, which led to the arrest of their former employee, Tanisha Verma, who was allegedly responsible for leaking the footage.

The couple had to deal with protests from the Nihang Sikhs, a religious group, in addition to the fallout from the video controversy. The Nihangs claimed that Sehaj’s actions had a negative impact on the community and children, and they demanded that he either return his turban or cease sharing videos of him and his wife. When the group threatened to take drastic measures against the couple unless they removed their social media posts, the situation erupted.

Despite intervention from the police, the threats continued, and the couple was forced to seek legal protection from the High Court. Amid this growing tension, rumors of a potential divorce emerged after Gurpreet unfollowed Sehaj on social media, leading to speculation about their relationship. However, the couple put these rumors to rest by deciding to leave India together.

The Decision to Move to the UK

Reports suggest that the decision to move to the UK was motivated by the emotional toll the controversies had taken on the couple and their business. The constant trolling, threats, and media scrutiny had caused a significant decline in their restaurant’s sales, with Gurpreet revealing that their sales had dropped to just 10% of what they used to earn before the incidents occurred.

The couple, who had initially built their restaurant with hard work and dedication, was left grappling with the effects of the online backlash. “We started with a cart and built a restaurant with so much hard work. Today, sales at our restaurant have dropped to 10% of what we used to get earlier,” Gurpreet had stated during a podcast interview, expressing the emotional and financial strain they were under.

Sehaj and Gurpreet made the decision to leave their past behind and begin a new chapter in the UK was not confirmed by neither of them. The family members have confirmed that they want to start over and give their son a new beginning.

Filed under

Kulhad Pizza Couple

