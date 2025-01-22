The trio’s portrayal of Arjun, Imran, and Kabir showcased a seamless mix of wit and emotional depth. Now, over a decade later, fans might finally have a reason to rejoice.

Bollywood fans have cherished Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) as a cinematic masterpiece that became an instant cult classic. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in lead roles, the film perfectly blended humor, heart, and soul, leaving audiences captivated.

A recent video featuring the “Three Musketeers” has sparked rumors of a sequel to this beloved film. Shared on social media, the video was captured by Farhan’s wife, Shibani Akhtar, during an unexpected reunion of the trio.

In the clip, Abhay Deol is seen smiling and gazing at something in delight. The camera then pans to Hrithik Roshan, who remarks, “Unbelievable,” and Farhan Akhtar adds, “Outstanding.” The video concludes by revealing the object of their admiration—a copy of The Three Musketeers sitting before them.

Farhan Akhtar shared the video on Instagram, tagging his sister and renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who directed the original film. In the caption, Farhan teased fans with the words, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? 🫡.” Naturally, this cryptic post has sent excitement levels soaring among fans eagerly awaiting a sequel.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, this playful hint has ignited speculation about the trio reuniting for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. With the original film leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema, a sequel would undoubtedly be a dream come true for fans.

Stay tuned for updates as we keep our fingers crossed for this much-anticipated reunion on the big screen!