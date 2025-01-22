Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan Drops Big Hint

The trio’s portrayal of Arjun, Imran, and Kabir showcased a seamless mix of wit and emotional depth. Now, over a decade later, fans might finally have a reason to rejoice.

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan Drops Big Hint

Bollywood fans have cherished Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) as a cinematic masterpiece that became an instant cult classic. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in lead roles, the film perfectly blended humor, heart, and soul, leaving audiences captivated.

The trio’s portrayal of Arjun, Imran, and Kabir showcased a seamless mix of wit and emotional depth. Now, over a decade later, fans might finally have a reason to rejoice.

A recent video featuring the “Three Musketeers” has sparked rumors of a sequel to this beloved film. Shared on social media, the video was captured by Farhan’s wife, Shibani Akhtar, during an unexpected reunion of the trio.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

In the clip, Abhay Deol is seen smiling and gazing at something in delight. The camera then pans to Hrithik Roshan, who remarks, “Unbelievable,” and Farhan Akhtar adds, “Outstanding.” The video concludes by revealing the object of their admiration—a copy of The Three Musketeers sitting before them.

Farhan Akhtar shared the video on Instagram, tagging his sister and renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who directed the original film. In the caption, Farhan teased fans with the words, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? 🫡.” Naturally, this cryptic post has sent excitement levels soaring among fans eagerly awaiting a sequel.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, this playful hint has ignited speculation about the trio reuniting for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. With the original film leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema, a sequel would undoubtedly be a dream come true for fans.

Stay tuned for updates as we keep our fingers crossed for this much-anticipated reunion on the big screen!

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Security Guards Were Asleep As Intruder Entered Building, Say Police

Filed under

Farhan Akhtar hrithik roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Sam Altman Defends $1 Million Donation to Trump’s Inaugural Fund Amid Criticism From Democrats

Sam Altman Defends $1 Million Donation to Trump’s Inaugural Fund Amid Criticism From Democrats

Pune Reports Spike In Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases: What You Need To Know

Pune Reports Spike In Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases: What You Need To Know

BREAKING NEWS: Six People Dead After Train Runs Over Passengers Of Other Train In Jalgaon, Maharashtra

BREAKING NEWS: Six People Dead After Train Runs Over Passengers Of Other Train In Jalgaon,...

May 9 Riots Case: Pak Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants For Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Others

May 9 Riots Case: Pak Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants For Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz,...

India And US Aim To Arrange PM Modi’s Meeting With President Trump In February

India And US Aim To Arrange PM Modi’s Meeting With President Trump In February

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox