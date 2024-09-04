Farhan Akhtar Surprises Fans With A New Movie Announcement 120 Bahadur: It Is An Absolute Privilege To…

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, '120 Bahadur' went on floors today. Meanwhile, as a director, Farhan is all set to come up with 'Don 3', which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday announced his new project ‘120 Bahadur’, which is based on the battle of Rezang La. The military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our men in uniform displayed unparalleled courage, heroism, and sacrifice.

Farhan will essay the role of an army officer Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the first poster of the film. The poster features the back profile of a soldier, presumably Maj. Shaitan Singh, standing atop a rock in the snow-covered terrains of ladakh.

In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army. “What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment. Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds,” he wrote.

“We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent,” Farhan added.

In August 2023, Farhan in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise. In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorized it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.The ‘Don’ franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

‘Don’ starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival.

Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in ‘Don 2’. Farhan’s directorial was a remake of 1978’s ‘Don’, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

