Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Daniel Craig Laughs Off When Asked About Possibility Of James Bond Being Gay: ‘There Is No Way…’

In Queer, Craig teams up with Guadagnino, portraying a man who forms a romantic connection with a younger partner (played by Drew Starkey) while living in Mexico City in 1950, according to the festival's synopsis.

Daniel Craig addressed a question regarding James Bond’s sexuality while discussing his role in the gay drama Queer at the Venice Film Festival.

During a press conference on Tuesday, September 3, a reporter asked Craig, 56, and Queer director Luca Guadagnino whether they believed the iconic British spy could be portrayed as gay, and inquired about Craig’s casting in the new film.

“Let’s be adults here for a moment,” Guadagnino responded, after the question prompted laughter from Craig and the audience. “The reality is that no one would ever know James Bond’s desires, period.”

“The important thing is that he carries out his missions properly,” the director added, which drew more laughter from the crowd and Craig. Guadagnino then affectionately said to Craig, “Darling, I adore you,” while patting the actor on the head.

Craig played James Bond in five films from 2006 to 2021, concluding his time in the role with No Time To Die in 2021. Eon Productions, the company behind the Bond series, has not yet revealed who will portray 007 in future films.

Craig’s other notable character, detective Benoit Blanc from the Knives Out series, was revealed to be gay in the 2022 film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“I’ve admired this gentleman for a long time, despite his looks and prestige, and I had an instinct that I kept to myself,” Guadagnino shared with reporters on Tuesday, admitting that he initially doubted Craig would agree to star in Queer.

“I’m pragmatic — you have to make movies, you can’t just dream,” Guadagnino said about casting Craig. “A gentleman in the room suggested, ‘What about Daniel Craig?’ and I replied, ‘I’ve thought about it, but he’ll never say yes.’ But the suggestion was made, we asked, and Craig gave a definitive yes. He’s one of the greatest actors, and it’s a privilege to work with someone like him.”

