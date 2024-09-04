THROWBACK: When Maisie Williams Opened Up About Why She Agreed To A Topless Scene In Sex Pistols

The careful preparation, including detailed hair, makeup, and costume design, contributed to the overall experience. “It felt empowering,” she remarked, adding that her transformation was so complete that cast and crew sometimes didn’t recognize her when she wasn’t in character.

Maisie Williams, widely recognized for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, captivated audiences with her bold performance as punk rock icon Pamela “Jordan” Rooke in Danny Boyle’s series Pistol.

Now 25, Williams took on the daring role in the six-part series, which chronicles the meteoric rise of the Sex Pistols. One of her most striking scenes involved a topless bike ride, reenacting a real event from the mid-1970s.

In this scene, Jordan, played by Williams, rides through town wearing only a see-through yellow PVC coat, making a provocative statement that leaves both the fictional and real-life onlookers stunned. The scene continues as she boards a train still wearing the attention-grabbing coat, reinforcing her punk rock image.

Williams discussed her approach to the scene, emphasizing her commitment to understanding the character’s motivations. In an interview, she stated, “When playing any character and dealing with nudity, it’s important to grasp the intention behind it.

For Jordan, these bold actions were central to her persona, which helped Williams embrace the role with confidence. “Jordan used her nudity and body as a means of provocation and empowerment,” Williams explained, highlighting the empowering nature of portraying such a confident figure.

In the post-#MeToo era, ensuring a respectful and safe environment on set is crucial. Williams noted that the scene didn’t feel exploitative but was focused on authentically capturing Jordan’s essence.

To fully immerse herself in Jordan’s world, Williams underwent a dramatic transformation, including bleached hair, bold makeup, and adopting the punk rock style that defined the era. She also spent time with Jordan before her passing in April, gaining valuable insights into the punk scene. Jordan’s presence on set was a significant influence, helping the cast and crew accurately capture the raw energy of the period.

Williams’ portrayal of Jordan not only paid tribute to the punk legend but also offered a fresh take on a pivotal moment in music and fashion history. Reflecting on the experience, Williams expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to embody a figure known for challenging conventions and making bold statements.

