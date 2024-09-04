Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor To Share Screen Space With Zac Efron In Jody Hill’s New Thriller

As per Deadline, the plot follows Lance's journey from a small-town dreamer to a man on a quest to become famous, driven by his uncanny resemblance to Jansen.

‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor is all set to join Zac Efron in ‘Famous,’ a thriller directed by Jody Hill that explores the dark side of celebrity. The film, which is based on Blake Crouch’s bestselling novel and adapted by Chad Hodge, promises a provocative look at fame and obsession, according to Deadline.

In ‘Famous,’ Zac Efron will take on dual roles as Lance Dunkquist, an overzealous fan with a striking resemblance to Hollywood star James Jansen, and as James Jansen himself.

A24 has acquired the domestic distribution rights for the film, reuniting with Efron after the success of ‘The Iron Claw,’ which reportedly grossed USD 45 million worldwide and received critical acclaim.

As per Deadline, the deal was facilitated by WME Independent and CAA Media Finance, while Black Bear is managing international sales. ‘Famous’ is produced by Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton for Esmail Corp., alongside Michael Sagol for Caviar. Executive producers include Nick Krishnamurthy from Esmail Corp. and Allison Hironaka from Caviar.

Phoebe Dynevor, who gained fame as Daphne Basset in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton,’ is coming off a highly praised performance in Netflix’s thriller ‘Fair Play,’ which premiered at Sundance 2023 and earned her a BAFTA nomination. Her upcoming project, ‘Inheritance,’ is slated for release in 2025.

(With Inputs From ANI)

