Saif Ali Khan Attack: Security Guards Were Asleep As Intruder Entered Building, Say Police

The recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has taken a new turn as Mumbai police revealed disturbing details about the security breach at his Bandra residence. According to the police, the attacker, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who is a Bangladeshi national, gained entry to the actor’s building by scaling the compound wall.

To make matters worse, the security guards on duty were reportedly asleep at the time, allowing the intruder to enter undetected.



Attack On Saif Ali Khan



The attack took place in the early hours of January 16, when the 54-year-old actor was attacked in his 12th-floor apartment. Fakir, who had been lying in wait, allegedly stabbed Khan multiple times, leaving him severely injured. After the assault, Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to treat his injuries.

The police were finally able to arrest the 30-year-old accused on Wednesday, three days after the incident. He is from Thane city, near Mumbai. The police have been able to arrest the man after conducting a detailed investigation, including reenacting the crime scene at the actor‘s residence.



Movements Of The Intruder



Mumbai police disclosed that the two security guards at Saif Ali Khan’s building were both asleep during the attack. According to the police official, Fakir entered the building by scaling the compound wall and found the guards in a deep slumber. Taking advantage of this lapse, the attacker was able to walk through the main entrance, which lacked any CCTV surveillance.



“During our investigation, we found that there were no CCTV cameras installed in the building‘s corridor. The security guards were either asleep in the guard cabin or near the gate,” said the police official.

According to the media report, Fakir had also taken precautions to avoid any detection. He allegedly removed his shoes and kept them inside his bag to reduce noise while moving and then switched off his phone so that no detectable signals were emanated.

In an effort to understand how the attack unfolded, the police recreated the crime scene, taking Fakir to the Satguru Sharan building and other locations he reportedly visited before and after the attack. The investigation team also looked into his movements, including where he had eaten, changed clothes, and boarded a train.

Fakir, who has been residing in Mumbai for over five months, is said to have worked various odd jobs, including with a housekeeping agency. The police confirmed that he had entered India illegally and was living under the radar.

On Sunday, a Mumbai court remanded Fakir to five-day police custody for further interrogation. He is currently being held in police lockup at either the Bandra or Santacruz police stations, where only the investigation officer is authorized to meet him. Fakir is being provided with food similar to that of other detainees, as per police procedures.

Police Inspector (Crime) Ajay Lingnurkar has been appointed to lead the investigation into the case. Authorities are continuing their inquiries into Fakir’s background and possible connections to any larger criminal network.

This incident has raised serious concerns about security protocols in residential buildings, especially in high-profile areas such as Bandra. The fact that the security guards were asleep and that the building lacked essential surveillance cameras has called attention to the need for improved security measures.

