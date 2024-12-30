LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

LeBron James turns 40, joining a rare group of NBA players at this age. From Michael Jordan’s historic 40-point game to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring feats, the article explores James’ potential to make history and his remarkable legacy.

LeBron James, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player, celebrates his 40th birthday on Monday, joining an exclusive club of NBA players who have competed at this age. As one of the most consistent and durable athletes in NBA history, James stands poised to make an impact that few 40-year-olds in the league have managed.

Michael Jordan remains the only 40-year-old to achieve a 40-point game in NBA history. On February 21, 2003, just four days after turning 40, Jordan scored 43 points for the Washington Wizards in an 89-86 victory over New Jersey. Beyond this, there have been only seven 30-point games by players after turning 40, with Jordan recording four of them. Other 40-plus scorers include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, and Dirk Nowitzki, with Abdul-Jabbar and Malone achieving their milestones in playoff games.

Rare Feats: Triple-Doubles and Double-Doubles

Achieving a triple-double as a 40-year-old is exceedingly rare. In fact, only Karl Malone has recorded one, tallying 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game for the Los Angeles Lakers against San Antonio in 2003. Double-doubles, while slightly more common, remain an impressive feat. The NBA has recorded 95 double-doubles by players aged 40 and above. John Stockton leads with 23, followed by Robert Parish (22), Karl Malone (21), and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14).

LeBron James is on track to join the league’s all-time scorers over 40. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tops the list with 1,941 points, followed by Robert Parish (1,706), Vince Carter (1,433), and John Stockton (1,088). Notably, eight players—including Jamal Crawford and Joe Johnson—scored fewer than 21 points after turning 40. James, known for his scoring prowess, could easily surpass them in a single game.

The league’s oldest player on record is Nat Hickey, who appeared in two games for the Providence Steamrollers in 1948 at nearly 46 years old. Though his performance was modest, his age remains a historic marker in NBA history. James, by contrast, is currently the league’s oldest active player but would need to play for another six seasons to surpass Hickey’s record.

Looking Ahead: LeBron’s Longevity and Legacy

LeBron James’ average game performance as a 30-year-old included 26.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. At 40, the league’s average stats drop significantly to 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. However, given James’ unparalleled physical condition and consistency, he is expected to far exceed these numbers as he continues to compete at the highest level.

Following James, San Antonio’s Chris Paul will turn 40 on May 6, 2024, potentially entering the second round of the playoffs as a milestone player. Charlotte’s Taj Gibson will reach 40 in June, while Philadelphia’s Kyle Lowry is expected to join the club in 2026 if he extends his career to a 20th season.

LeBron James’ journey at 40 is a testament to his resilience, skill, and determination to maintain his position among the greatest players in NBA history. As he continues to set records and defy expectations, his presence underscores the rare and extraordinary legacy of 40-year-olds in professional basketball.

