On Monday, May 13, SS Rajamouli participated in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections by casting his vote. The renowned filmmaker joined a queue of Telugu stars at polling stations in Hyderabad to fulfill his civic duty.

Rajamouli later shared a photo with his wife Rama Rajamouli displaying their inked fingers. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli shared the circumstances of his voting experience, mentioning that he flew from Dubai and rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence their tired appearance.

Rajamouli tweeted, ““Flew from Dubai… Rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence the tired looks… (smiling face emoji) Done! YOU?”

Flew from Dubai… Rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence the tired looks..🙂 Done! YOU? pic.twitter.com/kQUwa1ADG6 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 13, 2024

The polling for the fourth phase commenced at 7am and will continue until 6pm across all Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier that day, Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani also cast his vote in a polling station in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, emphasizing the importance of voting in a democracy.

Prior to him, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his wife Surekha Konidela, exercised their voting rights during this phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media, Chiranjeevi urged citizens to participate in the electoral process, emphasizing the significance of exercising their right to vote. Additionally, Jr NTR and filmmaker Teja were also spotted at the polling booth on Monday in Telangana.

