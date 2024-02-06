'Love Storiyaan' based on real-life Indian love stories to be out on Valentine's Day

A selection of romantic content has been made available on streaming platforms for individuals who would rather spend their Valentine’s Day at home. On February 14, Valentine’s Day, Prime Video will launch a series that delves into six real-life romances.

Six directors — Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni —have filmed the show titled ‘Love Storiyaan’.

The show is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, and its executive producers are Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. It is inspired by the narratives on India Love Project, a social media platform that was established by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman to celebrate love in all of its forms.

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, said, “Love Storiyaan is a testament to Prime Video’s unwavering commitment to crafting narratives that not only mirror the rich diversity of our audience but also deeply resonate with their hearts. This series opens a door to authentic and uplifting stories of love that transcend societal boundaries and challenge norms. It intricately intertwines a delicate tapestry, certain to tug at the viewers’ heartstrings for its resonant storytelling.”

The project is “more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories,” according to director Karan Johar. The show examines love in all of its manifestations and creates a lovely portrait of relationships that transcend the commonplace.”

“Over the years as a filmmaker and producer, I have had the privilege of telling several love stories that have defined the genre for Indian Cinema, however, what struck me about India Love Project, who helped us curate these stories, was the rawness and uniqueness of each of them. These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war. This is our first foray into bringing real stories of real people to audiences.”