Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Intimate Wedding

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi have officially tied the knot. The 20-year-old “Stranger Things” star and her 22-year-old beau, son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi, exchanged vows in a secret ceremony last weekend, according to People magazine.

The couple opted for a low-key, romantic affair, attended by their closest family members. Among the select guests were Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Bongiovi, along with Brown’s parents, who were present to witness the intimate moment.

Despite the private nature of their nuptials, the newlyweds are planning a larger celebration later this year to include more friends and loved ones, ensuring that everyone dear to them can share in their joy.

Brown and Bongiovi’s love story began in June 2021 when Bongiovi posted a charming selfie with Brown on Instagram, sparking romance rumors. Initially just friends, their bond quickly evolved into a loving relationship. By the end of June 2021, the pair was seen holding hands in New York City. They soon appeared together at several red carpet events, including the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards and the premiere of Brown’s hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”

In early 2023, Brown made a heartfelt Instagram post referring to Bongiovi as her “partner for life,” setting the stage for their engagement announcement in April. She shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of the couple embracing, captioned with a line from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover,” saying, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

also read: After Zahara And Shiloh, Brad Pitt’s Daughter Vivienne Drops Father’s Name Amid Heated French Winery Case

The post melted hearts across social media, and shortly after, Jon Bon Jovi publicly gave his blessing to the couple on Radio Andy. Reflecting on their engagement, he expressed his approval, stating, “I don’t know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together…my advice really is growing together is wise.” He added that Millie is “wonderful” and that Jake is “very, very happy.”

As their wedding day approached, Brown shared snippets of her planning process, expressing her excitement while keeping specific details private. “There are only so many moments in life that you get only once,” she said in an interview obtained by People magazine, emphasizing the importance of privacy.

Adding a unique touch to their ceremony, Brown’s “Stranger Things” co-star, Matthew Modine, officiated the wedding, making the event even more special.

The couple’s journey from friendship to marriage has been a captivating tale of young love, celebrated by fans and family alike. Their commitment to each other promises a bright future as they continue to grow together.

Show Full Article