After Zahara And Shiloh, Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Drops Father's Name Amid Heated French Winery Case

The trouble for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie does not seem to end. A day after it was reported that Jolie has been asked to produce eight years of NDA in their ongoing French winery Chateau Miraval, case, it is now revealed that their daughter Vivienne has allegedly dropped the surname ‘Pitt.’

This shows that Vivienne has nothing to do with her father Brad Pitt. For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together namely Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, Pax, and Maddox. Looking at the latest updates, it appears the kids have been caught in the crossfire.

The kids seem to be now taking a stand and making their stance clear on the situation. According to the publication In Touch Weekly, 15-year-old Vivienne is the latest family member to apparently drop her father’s name, “Pitt.”

The youngest Jolie-Pitt daughter supported her mother in the production of a Broadway play that opened earlier in 2024, reportedly receiving credit as an assistant. Praising the theatre student, the Salt star told media sources that her daughter inspired her to take on the role of producer for The Outsiders. She added, “(Vivienne) reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives.”

Although Pitt hasn’t been photographed with his children in a long time, he has reportedly been meeting them on a “regular basis.” A source told InTouch in February that Pitt was doing his best to rebuild their relationship. However, this recent development seems to speak volumes about where Jolie and Pitt’s shared children stand in their parents’ ongoing divide.

An insider spilled the beans to a magazine that as their children continue to seemingly drop Pitt’s name, “the implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad.”

The family’s former bodyguard, Tony Webb, suggested that this might be Angelina’s influence. OK Magazine reported that one of his employees overheard her “encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.”

The original source, who spoke about Pitt’s kids distancing themselves from their father, also concluded that the current situation around the family “basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him.”

For the unversed, Vivienne Jolie is the couple’s third child to drop the father’s last name. Previously, Zahara Marley Jolie introduced herself at a college event sans Pitt’s mention. Moreover, Shiloh’s private Instagram account, as previously tagged on choreographer Lil Kellaan Carter’s dance video, highlights her name as “Shi Jolie.”

