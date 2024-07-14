Mom-To-Be Richa Chadha Can’t Wait For Baby’s Arrival, says “Aaja Yaar”

Richa Chadha is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actress has carved a niche for herself with her outspoken nature and powerful performances. The ‘Heeramandi’ star, who is expecting her first child with Ali Fazal, recently took to Instagram to post a message about embracing motherhood and said that she can’t wait for her baby’s arrival.

Richa Chadha Can’t Wait For “A Bud To Blossom”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child. This has created a great deal of buzz among their fans. On Sunday, July 14, she took to Instagram to share a post on Instagram in which she indicated she can’t wait to be a mother.

“The discomfort is lonely, but it’s because I’m not alone. I have constant reminders in the form of tiny waves of movement, a knee, a sudden kick, a feeling of someone listening in… Waiting for a bud to blossom. Aaja yaar,” read her caption.

Richa and Ali Fazal have been legally married since 2020. The couple, however, celebrated their marriage in 2022 with a series of functions across Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

On The Work Front

Richa Chadha was last seen in a brief role in ‘Heeramandi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The story focuses on Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and does things her own way. Things change when the daughter of her late rival tries to overthrow her.

According to SLB, it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’.

Ali Fazal, on the other hand, was recently seen in ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3. The action series features him as Guddu and highlights his attempts at emerging as the ‘king’ of Purvanchal. The show’s cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal.

‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video