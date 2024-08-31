Nani To Be Part Of Prabhas-Led ‘Kalki 2′? Actor Has This To Say

It was recently rumoured that Nani would be a part of the Prabhas-fronted Kalki 2898 AD. The Natural Star has now reacted to the reports.

Nani is quite a popular name in the Telugu film industry. The actor enjoys a strong fan following because of his charismatic screen presence and sincere performances. It was recently rumoured that he would be seen in ‘Kalki 2’, starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and this created a great deal of buzz among his fans. The ‘Natural Star’ has now reacted to the rumours.

Nani Reacts To Rumours Of Him Being Part Of ‘Kalki 2’

Nani, who was said to be in talks to join the cast of ‘Kalki 2’, has clarified that he is yet to be offered a role in the eagerly-awaited sequel. He, however, added that he shares a great rapport with the team and would love to work with Prabhas.

“I don’t know why this started — maybe it’s because of the close relationship I share with the whole team. But nothing has been discussed so far about me playing a cameo in the film. However, I would love to be in a Prabhas anna, Nagi’s, or Swapna’s film. They are all very close to me, but I’m not sure about doing a cameo. I haven’t actually thought about it, and I haven’t done any cameos in a long time. I have my own jazz going on non-stop. But you never know,” he told the media.

Nani is currently in the limelight because of his latest film ‘Saripodha Sanivaaram’, which opened in theatres on August 29.

What’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ About?

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, a selfish bounty hunter, and marks his maiden collaboration with the celebrated director. The film deals with the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’ and has references to The Mahabharata. Ashwin’s magnum opus features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut.

The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Saswata, Vijay Deverakonda, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ star plays the Supreme Yaskin, the merciless antagonist, in the pan-India film.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ ended on a shocking note with Prabhas’ character transforming into the modern Karna and coming to Ashwatthama’s rescue. The sequel is expected to begin where the first part ended and focus on the war between “good” and “evil”

ALSO READ | Tom Hanks Warns Fans About Fake AI Ads Using His Likeness: Do Not Be Fooled