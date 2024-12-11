PlayStation’s annual tradition of giving gamers a personalized “Wrap-Up” of their gaming year is back for 2024, but there’s a problem. The service, which allows players to review their gaming statistics and see what they spent the most time playing over the year, is currently experiencing technical issues.

Just like last year, PlayStation has launched its 2024 Wrap-Up for players to get a detailed look at their gaming activities. The feature provides a breakdown of the games players spent the most time on, their playtime, unlocked trophies, and more. It’s a fun tool for fans of PlayStation to reflect on their gaming journey over the past 12 months. However, shortly after going live, the Wrap-Up started to show signs of malfunction.

Players worldwide, including the writers of PSU, experienced error messages and lag to access the wrap-up. Some of them can successfully log in, but they cannot pass the page after that. The service has already been online for more than an hour now, but it still won’t work even if accessed through the links on the official channels of PlayStation such as the PlayStation Blog.

Repeat Of Last Year’s Technical Hiccups

This year’s Wrap-Up isn’t the first time PlayStation has struggled to get this service working properly. If you remember, a similar problem happened last year during the Wrap-Up launch, which took several hours to fix. Once again, PlayStation fans will need to be patient as the company works to fix the issues and ensure that players can access their annual stats.

For those able to access it, PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up can be a very good time to look at the games that kept people on their toes through the whole year. With the use of either a PS5 or a PS4, Wrap-Up gives you an insight into your gaming past, listing which titles you were spending most of your time with and even showing insights into how much of the time spent on those was on individual titles. This year’s wrap-up is special as it marks PlayStation’s 30th anniversary and comes in a retro PS1 aesthetic, bringing nostalgic vibes to longtime fans.

How To View Your 2024 Wrap-Up

You can find your PlayStation Wrap-Up by logging into your PlayStation account and visiting Sony’s official Wrap-Up page. Or, you can visit PlayStation.com and click the “See your play stats” link on the 2024 Wrap-Up tab at the top of the page. If the page won’t load, you’re not alone. With millions of players trying to check their stats simultaneously, the site is probably overloaded. Do not worry as the issues should be addressed soon, and you would be able to view your personalized gaming statistics in a short time.

Once you receive your access to the Wrap-Up, you can view how many games you played most frequently and also how much time you consumed playing them. It tracks the number of trophies you collected over the course of the year and also breaks it down to give you the percentage of the time spent gaming on each title. The current year’s Wrap-Up contains other features that make it a lot more exciting, particularly with the theme being for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary. The retro look of the PS1 just adds a little bit of nostalgia to the whole experience.

Wait For 2024 For Wrap-Up To Be Fully Functional

Despite the problems the service currently faces, PlayStation’s 2024 Wrap-Up is a nice and entertaining way to find out how much time you have spent playing your favorite games. For now, however, players will have to wait until the company solves the technical problems. Once everything is functioning properly, it will be a great way to look back at the year that went by and get excited for the year ahead in 2025.

