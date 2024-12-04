Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

Pop icon Britney Spears recently marked her 43rd birthday on December 2, 2024, in a significant and personal way—by announcing her relocation to Mexico. Sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram, Britney explained the reasons behind her decision, focusing on her dissatisfaction with media portrayals. “It hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me. That’s why I moved to Mexico,” she said. She further opened up about her struggles with the paparazzi, describing their behavior as “incredibly cruel” while acknowledging that she is “not perfect.”

Britney’s Newly Single Status

Adding another layer of significance to her birthday, Britney was officially declared legally single on the same day. This milestone followed the settlement of her divorce from Sam Asghari earlier this year. The couple had reached an uncontested agreement in May 2024, with mutual decisions about property division and support obligations.

Sam Asghari, 30, filed for divorce in August 2023, ending their brief marriage of just over a year. At the time, he urged the public to respect their privacy, stating, “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always.” Britney, who shares two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, had also previously addressed the split, describing it as a challenging moment but one she was ready to move forward from.

Britney’s move and her newly single status signify a fresh chapter in her life. Fans continue to support her through her journey, celebrating her resilience and self-discovery as she navigates life on her terms.