Prabhas-led 'Kalki 2898 AD' Postponed, to Hit Screens on This Date?

The Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is slated to hit screens on May 9, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. However, the buzz in the trade circles is that the film may be postponed in view of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The makers have yet to react to this speculation but a new report suggests that the biggie will now hit screens a few weeks later than expected.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to Release on May 30?

According to ETimes, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ have decided to postpone the film from May 9 to May 30 as the Lok Sabha Elections for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be held on May 13.

The new release date means that the Telugu biggie will no longer clash at the box office with the Hollywood flick ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’. This means that it may get a substantial number of IMAX screens when it eventually hits screens.

What’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ About?

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the maiden Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. ‘Ulaganayagan’ recently revealed that he has a ‘cameo’ in the film.

This will be Prabhas’ first release after Salaar, which set the box office on fire in December 2023. The actioner was directed by Prashanth Neel of ‘KGF’ fame and explored the bond between two friends from different backgrounds The cast included Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj, Eeshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. Prabhas currently has ‘Kanappa’ and Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ in his kitty. He is also working on Maruthi’s ‘The Raja Saab’.