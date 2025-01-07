Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Richard Cohen, Emmy-winning journalist and husband of Meredith Vieira, passed away on Christmas Eve at 71 after battling pneumonia. Cohen, who lived with MS for over 50 years, was a senior producer for CBS News and CNN. (Read more below)

Richard Cohen, the husband of famed talk show host Meredith Vieira, passed away on Christmas Eve after a prolonged battle with pneumonia. Cohen, who lived with multiple sclerosis (MS) for over 50 years and survived two cancer diagnoses, was 71 years old.

Cohen was a highly respected journalist, known for his role as a senior producer for CBS News and CNN. Over his career, he earned three Emmy Awards and contributed columns to the “Health and Fitness” section of The New York Times.

He married Meredith Vieira in 1986, and the couple shared a remarkable 38-year marriage. Together, they raised three children: sons Benjamin and Gabriel, and daughter Lily. Gabriel, following in his father’s journalistic footsteps, is now a reporter for CNN based in Washington, D.C.

Meredith Vieira, a veteran broadcaster, began her career in 1975. She gained early recognition as a CBS reporter in Chicago from 1982 to 1984. Over the years, Vieira became a household name as a co-host of The View (1997–2006), host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and anchor of NBC’s Today show. Currently, she hosts the daytime game show 25 Words or Less.

Cohen’s passing marks the end of a life filled with personal resilience and professional accomplishments. Despite his health struggles, his career and dedication to family left an indelible legacy.

