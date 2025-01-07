In earlier remarks reported by a publication, Jolie recounted an incident involving knives during a sexual encounter with a former boyfriend.

Angelina Jolie has openly discussed her tumultuous sexual history, admitting to being a sex addict in past interviews. She revealed that she lost her virginity at 14 and once resorted to using a knife during an intimate moment with a partner due to feeling emotionally disconnected.

Currently, the Hollywood star finalized divorce with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Jolie has previously stated that their intimate experiences were enhanced by the use of a special toy box.

In earlier remarks reported by The Mirror, Jolie recounted an incident involving knives during a sexual encounter with a former boyfriend. She stated, “I had started having sex with my boyfriend, and the sex and the emotions didn’t feel enough. I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend, I grabbed a knife and cut him. ”

She further revealed, “He cut me back. We had an exchange of something, and we were covered in blood; my heart was racing. ”

Angelina Jolie also revealed that her mother approved of her losing her virginity at 14, explaining, “When I was 14, I was either going to be reckless on the streets with my boyfriend or he was going to be with me in my bedroom with my mom in the next room. ”

Additionally, in an interview, Jolie mentioned her sexual explorations during school, recalling how she initiated a game in which she would kiss boys and remove her clothes. “I was a member of a group called the Kissy Girls. I was very sexual in kindergarten,” she shared.

“I created a game where I would kiss the boys and give them cooties. Then we would make out, and we would take our clothes off. I got in a lot of trouble! ”