Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Fresh Out Of Divorce, Angelina Jolie Bumps Into Ex-Husband At Golden Globes- Here’s What Happened

Angelina Jolie’s appearance at the Golden Globes highlighted her resilience as she balances a successful career and her role as a devoted mother.

Angelina Jolie and her former husband Billy Bob Thornton crossed paths once again at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. The event, held on January 5, 2025, marked a significant moment for Jolie, coming just days after settling her highly publicized divorce from Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie Shines on the Red Carpet with Daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie, 49, arrived at the Golden Globes alongside her 19-year-old daughter, Zahara, exuding confidence in a stunning silver Alexander McQueen gown. Zahara complemented her mother’s elegance in a white ensemble. Jolie, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her performance in Maria, posed proudly with her daughter.

Billy Bob Thornton, 69, attended the event to support his nomination for his role in the TV series Landman. He kept a lower profile, arriving with his wife, Connie Angland. Thornton and Jolie, who were married from 2000 to 2003, have maintained a friendly relationship since their divorce, in contrast to Jolie’s contentious relationship with her most recent ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Look Back at Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton’s Marriage

Angelina Jolie and Thornton met while filming Pushing Tin in 1999 and quickly became a high-profile couple. They tied the knot in June 2000, known for their eccentric relationship, which included wearing vials of each other’s blood and Jolie tattooing Thornton’s name on her arm.

In 2002, they adopted their son Maddox, but their relationship unraveled later that year, leading to their divorce in 2003. Despite their split, the two have remained on good terms over the years.

Angelina Jolie Finalizes Divorce

Angelina Jolie recently finalized her eight-year-long divorce battle with Brad Pitt, though disputes over their French winery are ongoing. Reflecting on her first holiday season post-divorce, Jolie described a peaceful and relaxed time at home with her family.

“Just being home and in pajamas,” she shared with Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes. “It was nice. Just quiet.” She laughed, adding, “I rock pajamas!”

As for her New Year’s resolutions, Jolie said her focus is on health and well-being, especially for her children and loved ones.

Angelina Jolie’s appearance at the Golden Globes highlighted her resilience as she balances a successful career and her role as a devoted mother. Meanwhile, her reunion with Thornton served as a reminder of the lasting friendships she has maintained despite her tumultuous romantic history.

