Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

Speculation is rife that The Batman star Robert Pattinson and his longtime partner, actor and musician Suki Waterhouse, may have secretly married during a private New Year’s Eve ceremony in the Caribbean.

Speculation is rife that The Batman star Robert Pattinson and his longtime partner, actor and musician Suki Waterhouse, may have secretly married during a private New Year’s Eve ceremony in the Caribbean. However, neither Pattinson nor Waterhouse has confirmed or denied the reports.

The Wedding Rumors

The buzz began after The Daily Mail cited an Instagram post by gossip account Deuxmoi, which shared details from an alleged insider. The source, claiming to be a waiter at the Caribbean resort where the event took place, said, “Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got married at NYE at the Caribbean resort I work at. They were so cute and sweet. Their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaids dress.”

The source added that the couple’s families were present for the intimate celebration and described the ceremony as “such a cute wedding.” Both Pattinson and Waterhouse were reportedly gracious to the staff and servers. Despite the reports, the couple has yet to make an official statement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting confirmation.

A Love Story Five Years in the Making

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse began dating in 2018 after reportedly meeting at a house party. Over the years, the couple kept their relationship largely private, with only occasional public appearances. In December 2023, the pair got engaged, with a source telling People magazine, “Both want to be married. It’s important for them.”

In March 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, further cementing their bond.

Their Successful Careers

Robert Pattinson became a household name after playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, but his career spans far beyond the vampire franchise. He has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films like Cosmopolis, The Lighthouse, and Good Time. In 2022, he took on the iconic role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman and is set to star in Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17.

Suki Waterhouse, meanwhile, has made her mark as both an actor and musician. She is best known for her role as Karen Sirko in the hit musical drama miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six. She has also appeared in films like Love, Rosie (2014), The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015), and The Bad Batch (2016).

Until official confirmation comes from the couple, the rumors remain just that—rumors. Regardless of their marital status, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse continue to be a beloved couple, balancing their high-profile careers with a relationship built on privacy and mutual support.

Also Read: How Much Could Greenland Cost? When Once U.S. Paid 72 Million Dollar For Alaska In 1867