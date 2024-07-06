Salman Khan Dances To His 2000 Chartbuster At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet | Watch

Salman Khan is one of the most popular names in the Hindi film industry. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following because of his striking screen presence and macho reel image. ‘Bhai’ recently set the floor on fire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchabt’s sangeet ceremony, which was held on July 5. A video of the festivities has now gone viral and it is creating a buzz on social media.

Salman Khan Has A Blast At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will soon be tying the knot, which has become the talk of the town. Their pre-wedding celebrations are underway and the sangeet was held on July 5 amid fanfare in the presence of several high-profile celebrities.

Salman Khan participated in the festivities and danced to his popular song ‘Aisa Pehli Baar’ from the 2000 romantic drama Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. A clip of the same has gone viral. In it, the ‘Sultan’ star is seen in a shirt and blazer

Arjun Kapoor too can be seen in the video.

Busy Time For Salman Khan

Salman Khan, meanwhile, was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was a part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. ‘Tiger 3’ did well at the box office despite mixed reviews, Its cast included Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan.

He is currently working on ‘Sikandar’, directed by AR Murugadoss. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Salman. The action-thriller is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit screens next year during Eid. Salman is also in talks to star in a film to be directed by Vishnuvardhan, best known for his work on ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Billa’. Salman was also in the limelight when he decided against hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ 3 because of his busy schedule. Following this, he was replaced by Anil Kapoor.

