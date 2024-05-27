Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Victory with Embraces and Affection

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his team’s triumphant third title victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Following the exciting match, Shah Rukh Khan was reported to engaged in the celebratory festivities with the KKR team, personally congratulating every player. His gestures of affection extended to the mentor of the team, Gautam Gambhir, whom he affectionately kissed on the forehead. Gambhir’s return to the KKR fold proved to be a catalyst for success this season, with the team’s third title celebrations coincidentally commencing at the very ground, Chepauk, where they clinched their maiden title under Gambhir’s leadership in 2012.

The IPL 2024 final victory has ignited a wave of euphoria within the KKR camp, with Shah Rukh Khan wasting no time in rushing to the field to felicitate his triumphant warriors. Expressing his adoration for the Kolkata Knight Riders players, he embraced each one with warmth, leaving an indelible mark of appreciation on their memorable achievement.

Hard-hitting batter Rinku Singh, overwhelmed by the victory, expressed his elation and gratitude for being part of the team that provided him with an opportunity to etch his legacy over the past seven years. Despite facing personal challenges in performance, Singh’s unwavering contributions to the team’s success deemed him a deserving winner.

Also read: KKR Wins The IPL 2024: Here Are The Fans Reaction

“Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true – I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God’s plan,” remarked Rinku Singh during a post-match interview.

KKR batter Nitish Rana shed light on Gambhir’s unwavering determination, recalling a heartfelt conversation he had with the KKR mentor before the commencement of the IPL 2024 edition.

“When Gautam Gambhir was signed as our mentor, I had congratulated him on WhatsApp. I wrote a long message to him and he thanked me, but he also said he’ll be the happiest when we’ll lift the trophy at the podium. Today is that day and I’ll remember that message forever,” shared Nitish Rana.

In a thrilling showdown, KKR scripted an encore performance to secure their third IPL trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers Hyderabad dumbfounded, restricting the free-scoring batting lineup to a mere 113 runs. In response, KKR chased down the target in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand, sealing their place in IPL history with an emphatic victory.

Show Full Article