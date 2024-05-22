Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalized in Ahmedabad Due To Heatstroke, Gets Discharged

Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was rushed to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from a severe heat stroke. The incident occurred as Khan, fondly known as King Khan, arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (May 21) to witness the IPL qualifier match which was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Reports indicated that the actor’s health deteriorated due to the scorching heat prevailing in the region. He was admitted in the hospital at 2 ‘o’ clock in the afternoon with heavy police arrangements made at the hospital. Concerns mounted among fans and well-wishers as news of Khan’s sudden illness spread rapidly.

Sources close to the actor revealed that he was immediately attended to by medical professionals upon arrival at the hospital. The medical team had been closely monitoring his condition and providing necessary treatment. In addition, the actor’s representatives also announced that the actor’s condition was stable and that he was discharged shortly after his admission.

Shah Rukh Khan’s presence at the IPL qualifier match had stirred excitement among cricket enthusiasts, with many eagerly anticipating glimpses of the superstar cheering for his team. However, the unfortunate turn of events has shifted the focus to his health and well-being.

Also read: ‘Sonam Kapoor Praises Viral Cannes Sensation Nancy Tyagi, Requests Custom Dress Design’

The news of Khan’s hospitalization has sparked a wave of concern and prayers from fans across the globe. Messages of support and wishes for his speedy recovery have flooded social media platforms, reflecting the widespread affection and admiration he commands.

As Shah Rukh Khan battles the effects of the heat stroke, his fans and the entertainment industry alike remain hopeful for his swift recovery. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of taking precautions during extreme weather conditions, even for public figures like Khan who are constantly in the spotlight.

Show Full Article