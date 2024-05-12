Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of 'Dahaad' Debut with BTS Glimpse

In the realm of digital entertainment, actress Sonakshi Sinha shines bright as she commemorates the one-year anniversary of her foray into the OTT world with the acclaimed series ‘Dahaad.’ Since her debut, she has been lauded for her stellar portrayal of a determined cop, adding another feather to her cap in the realm of versatile acting.

The celebratory mood was palpable as ‘Dahaad’ marked its milestone today, prompting Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment, the creative masterminds behind the show, to treat fans to a delightful behind-the-scenes journey. The release of intriguing BTS pictures featuring Sonakshi, alongside co-stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and others, offered enthusiasts a nostalgic glimpse into the making of this gripping series.

Sonakshi, sharing the excitement, reposted the celebratory post on her Instagram Story, expressing, “May is a damn good month for me…must say. Congrats team Dahaad.” The series, created by the acclaimed duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, revolves around Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi Sinha), a dedicated police officer investigating a string of mysterious deaths of women in public bathrooms. As the plot thickens, Anjali uncovers a chilling truth—a serial killer is on the prowl.

Amidst the accolades for ‘Dahaad,’ Sonakshi’s talent continues to shine in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ Set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle in the 1940s, this epic saga promises viewers a captivating narrative of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the intertwined tales of courtesans and their patrons, ‘Heeramandi’ delves deep into the cultural fabric of Heeramandi, offering a rich and immersive experience.

Streaming on Netflix, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ boasts an ensemble cast including Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, each adding their unique flair to this grand narrative.

Sonakshi Sinha’s journey in the OTT space continues to captivate audiences, blending gripping storytelling with stellar performances, making her a formidable presence in the digital entertainment landscape.

