The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine

The Bengal Files is an excellent emotionally gut-wrenching film that should not be viewed by the weak of heart, particularly by those that are not living through these times or have never undergone the events portrayed in the film. The documentary discusses the sad exodus of Bengali Pandits out of the Bengal Valley in the 1990s, which provides an ugly and unembellished picture of the slaughter and the persecution they were subjected to. It avoids commercial trappings and instead adopts a natural yet very personal docu-drama style.

Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files, and watching the trailer to The Bengal Files, we understood that watching the new film by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri would not be easy, and the movie confirms our expectations. The film has faced numerous controversies, and it is finally released in theaters today (September 5, 2025) The reason why the director had to narrate the story that could not be ignored is quite evident, however painful such a viewing might be.

THE BENGAL FILES… is not just an eye opener, it reflects on the root cause on why West Bengal is in such terrible situation today.

1. When did the destruction begin

2. Why was it allowed to happen

3. The mindset of indians

4. A big question on Democracy and pic.twitter.com/yPXVMNjyJm — Gouri Bhide, भारतीय, मोदी जी का परिवार🕉️💫 (@GouriBhide) September 5, 2025







Bengal Files Stellar Performances

The movie has brilliant acting that brings life to the suffering story. Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher are exceptionally good and the performances they are playing are career defining. Joshi portraying a merciless professor is horrifyingly effective, and Kher portraying a role of a ruthless Pushkar Nath Pandit is a masterpiece in terms of demonstrating silent pain and powerlessness.

𝑹𝑬𝑽𝑰𝑬𝑾 – 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑮𝑨𝑳 𝑭𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑺

𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 – 4★/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟 “Some wounds are too deep to heal”#TheBengalFiles is a gut-wrenching cinematic experience that dares to bring alive the horrors of Direct Action Day (1946) with raw intensity, outstanding storytelling… pic.twitter.com/q5pJwJpCZS — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 4, 2025







The richness of emotion they invest in those historical events is what makes these actors immortal and as human as possible. They become so authentic that they drag the viewer into the trauma and despair of the characters, and the emotional weight of the film becomes nearly too heavy to bear.







Bengal Files Hard-Hitting Facts And Unflinching Storytelling

The movie is a chain of events and testimonials founded on the known facts, so the picture of the events provided in the film seems to be so true-to-life.

Agnihotri does not mince words as she narrates in a straightforward manner the utter violence and heart-wrenching loss. It is a historical document as the film highlights the methodical targeting and ethnic cleansing that displaced a whole community. It is an important work of cinema that is highly debatable and possibly makes people think more about a highly complicated subject and is a very effective and highly needed wake up call.

