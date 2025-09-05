LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine

The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine

The Kashmir Files is a deeply emotional, hard-hitting film depicting the tragic exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. With powerful performances by Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri’s unflinching storytelling delivers a haunting portrayal of pain, loss, and historical truth

The Bengal Files delivers a gut-wrenching narrative with unforgettable performances (Pc: X )
The Bengal Files delivers a gut-wrenching narrative with unforgettable performances (Pc: X )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 5, 2025 15:36:51 IST

The Bengal Files is an excellent emotionally gut-wrenching film that should not be viewed by the weak of heart, particularly by those that are not living through these times or have never undergone the events portrayed in the film. The documentary discusses the sad exodus of Bengali Pandits out of the Bengal Valley in the 1990s, which provides an ugly and unembellished picture of the slaughter and the persecution they were subjected to. It avoids commercial trappings and instead adopts a natural yet very personal docu-drama style.

 reason why the director had to narrate the story that could not be ignored is quite evident, however painful such a viewing might be.



Bengal Files Stellar Performances 

The movie has brilliant acting that brings life to the suffering story. Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher are exceptionally good and the performances they are playing are career defining. Joshi portraying a merciless professor is horrifyingly effective, and Kher portraying a role of a ruthless Pushkar Nath Pandit is a masterpiece in terms of demonstrating silent pain and powerlessness. 



The richness of emotion they invest in those historical events is what makes these actors immortal and as human as possible. They become so authentic that they drag the viewer into the trauma and despair of the characters, and the emotional weight of the film becomes nearly too heavy to bear.



Bengal Files Hard-Hitting Facts And Unflinching Storytelling

 The movie is a chain of events and testimonials founded on the known facts, so the picture of the events provided in the film seems to be so true-to-life.

Agnihotri does not mince words as she narrates in a straightforward manner the utter violence and heart-wrenching loss. It is a historical document as the film highlights the methodical targeting and ethnic cleansing that displaced a whole community. It is an important work of cinema that is highly debatable and possibly makes people think more about a highly complicated subject and is a very effective and highly needed wake up call.

QUICK LINKS