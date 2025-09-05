Madharaasi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Shine While AR Murugadoss Delivers Engaging Yet Predictable Ride

The highly hyped directorial comeback of AR Murugadoss, Madharaasi, with Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead has been released, and the social media buzz has been intense. As the movie continues to garner praise due to its well-done performances and exciting action scenes, there is also a backlash suggesting the movie has a story that is being labeled as predictable by a lot of people.

The movie is a high-paced psychological action thriller and is the first project of Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss and the duo has certainly created a massive hype. Critics have praised the chemistry between the main actors and their excellent acting performance, but some critics have said that the plot of the movie is uninspired.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Intense Transformation

Sivakarthikeyan, who is usually charismatic and even comic in his roles, plays a radically different and more aggressive role in Madharaasi. One of the main subjects discussed by netizens is his physical change and dedicated acting. It has been noted by many that he has managed to get out of his comfort zone and has demonstrated a new aspect to his acting talents.

#MadharaasiReview ✅ Good 1st half

😐 Mixed 2nd half with highs & lows But ACTION stays 🔥🔥 throughout, a treat for action lovers! Emotions click in parts, few logic loopholes here & there. Overall → a decent big star entertainer of the year 👍 @Siva_Kartikeyan ❤️💛💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/3wdX1qUfQ1 — சண்முகபிரியா❤️💛 (@Sanmugapriya51) September 5, 2025







#Madharaasi :- What begins as a promising action thriller slowly slips away. The romantic track derails momentum, and by the second half, the film loses steam completely. SK holds ground, action clicks, but Anirudh’s music disappoints. ARM’s idea had spark, execution didn’t. pic.twitter.com/TqnPK1C6vr — RJ Reviews! (@jaswanth3769) September 5, 2025







Rukmini Vasanth is also not without praise due to her good performance and fresh screen pairing with the actor and their love song, despite being criticized at times as slow, was a highlight in many eyes.

Some fans described the movie as a good action thriller and credited the supporting actors, namely Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal. A few of them did however complain that the second part dragged in spots and this impacted on the overall effect.

#Madharaasi REVIEW#SivaKarthikeyan on #Madharaasi PEAKED 🤩

✨ “A very solid film”

🎬 @ARMurugadoss, Good screen play, direction 🥳

🎶 Anirudh – the hit machine, BGM = 🔥🥹

👏 visual + Quality

💖 Rukmini, beautiful inside & out, makes the love portions shine!

MY RATING – 4/5 pic.twitter.com/f384p8AxMD — D.R BASHEENTH (@BasheenthR27147) September 4, 2025







AR Murugadoss’s Direction and Storytelling

This was supposed to be a big comeback film by AR Murugadoss, who had produced blockbusters such as Ghajini and Thuppakki. Daniel Arthony’s habit of combining mass action with a socially responsible plot is visible in Madharaasi.

#Madharaasi Review Decent Action Thriller👍#Sivakarthikeyan & #RukminiVasanth were good✌️ Supporting Cast were good too✌️ BGMs were effective but songs placement were bad✌️ Action Scenes🔥 Lags in 2nd half🙏 Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5#MadharaasiReview #ARMurugadoss #SKARM — 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧 (@_Dragon3_) September 5, 2025







The first half is generally said to be gripping and well-paced, establishing an interesting premise. But a large section of the audience is of the opinion that the second part is a mediocre affair. Although this movie is full of stylistic action and strong scenes, the predictability of the screenplay has been a frequent criticism. Nevertheless, the movie is regarded as a good commercial entertainer and an improvement compared to the previous projects the director has undertaken.

