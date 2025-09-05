LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?

Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?

Baaghi 4 Movie Reviews: Baaghi 4 delivers high-octane action with Tiger Shroff in beast mode, facing Sanjay Dutt in a dark, intense storyline. With fresh energy from Sonam Bajwa and debutante Harnaaz Sandhu, the film balances adrenaline-fueled stunts with emotional depth, though it struggles beyond explosive spectacle

Tiger Shroff leads Baaghi 4, a mix of raw action and emotion (Pc: X )
Tiger Shroff leads Baaghi 4, a mix of raw action and emotion (Pc: X )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 5, 2025 11:56:37 IST

Baaghi 4 Movie Reviews: Baaghi 4 has turned out to be among the most eagerly awaited action films by fans of action films with Tiger Shroff on the big screen. The franchise guarantees an additional rush of adrenaline with its supercharged stunts and hyper-stylized action this time round. 

And with a grimmer, emotionally more resonant storyline and with this huge threat in the form of Sanjay Dutt the film was not only going to live up to it but outdo the hype. The reviews, and the early box office numbers, paint the picture of a movie that is not only an action spectacle, but it will find it hard to stand on its legs beyond the explosion scenes.



The Action-Packed Spectacle

The main attraction of Baaghi 4 has to be its action choreography. The movie is as violent an action movie as it advertises itself to be. In his recreation of Ronnie, Tiger Shroff is at his most natural, displaying a fierce and potent beast mode which has been a defining aspect of the franchise.





The movie is eye candy to those who like pure and simple action, with each scene being a blockbuster of its own. The production value of the film is seen in its raw and brutal fight scenes and massive stunts.

Baaghi 4 Cast 

Sonam Bajwa and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu also bring young blood to the franchise in their key parts. Their personalities are the core of the emotional tone of the movie, and their acting provides a new twist to the otherwise action-heavy storyline. On her Bollywood debut, Harnaaz Sandhu is able to give her role a touch of intensity that is very much aligned with the dark tones of the film.

The interaction between these new and old actors is an important aspect to the film, which raises it a notch higher than an action film, giving it a refreshingly non-cliched touch of emotion and characterization.

Also Read: Baaghi 4 Surges Ahead, Beats Tiger Shroff’s Recent Films With Record-Breaking ₹5 Crore Advance Booking

Tags: Baaghi 4Baaghi 4 reviewTiger Shroff Baaghi 4

RELATED News

The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Madharaasi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Shine While AR Murugadoss Delivers Engaging Yet Predictable Ride
"We watched a lot of football": 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen talks about his special bond with co-star Shazad Latif on sets of 'Atomic'

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?
Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?
Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?
Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?

QUICK LINKS