Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?

Baaghi 4 Movie Reviews: Baaghi 4 has turned out to be among the most eagerly awaited action films by fans of action films with Tiger Shroff on the big screen. The franchise guarantees an additional rush of adrenaline with its supercharged stunts and hyper-stylized action this time round.

And with a grimmer, emotionally more resonant storyline and with this huge threat in the form of Sanjay Dutt the film was not only going to live up to it but outdo the hype. The reviews, and the early box office numbers, paint the picture of a movie that is not only an action spectacle, but it will find it hard to stand on its legs beyond the explosion scenes.







The Action-Packed Spectacle

The main attraction of Baaghi 4 has to be its action choreography. The movie is as violent an action movie as it advertises itself to be. In his recreation of Ronnie, Tiger Shroff is at his most natural, displaying a fierce and potent beast mode which has been a defining aspect of the franchise.

Chahate to class ka first lecture attend kar sakte hai, par gareeb ki gandmasti dekho #Baaghi4 ka first day first show dekhne aaye hai. pic.twitter.com/SY8n8yjh2l — Narendra Jat (@Narendra_j8) September 5, 2025







Tiger Shroff is too good in #Baaghi4. pic.twitter.com/eNLN9Wndrr — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) September 5, 2025







The movie is eye candy to those who like pure and simple action, with each scene being a blockbuster of its own. The production value of the film is seen in its raw and brutal fight scenes and massive stunts.

Baaghi 4 Cast

Sonam Bajwa and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu also bring young blood to the franchise in their key parts. Their personalities are the core of the emotional tone of the movie, and their acting provides a new twist to the otherwise action-heavy storyline. On her Bollywood debut, Harnaaz Sandhu is able to give her role a touch of intensity that is very much aligned with the dark tones of the film.

The interaction between these new and old actors is an important aspect to the film, which raises it a notch higher than an action film, giving it a refreshingly non-cliched touch of emotion and characterization.

