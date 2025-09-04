Baaghi 4 Surges Ahead, Beats Tiger Shroff’s Recent Films With Record-Breaking Rs 5 Crore In Advance Booking

Tiger Shroff is really making a comeback with a bang because his much-awaited movie, Baaghi 4, has been able to make a new record in his life because of making more sales in advance tickets than his recent movies. The fourth installment of a hugely successful franchise, the action entertainer has surpassed the pre-sales of his previous films including Ganapath, Heropanti 2 and even the multi-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The movie did well on its first opening at the box office and made a pre-sale of over Rs 5 crore on the first day of its release including blocked seats. The huge turnout of the viewers is a testament to the timeless popularity of the Baaghi franchise and the fan base of Tiger that has rushed to book their tickets in huge numbers.

Baaghi 4 Franchise Powerhouse

Baaghi 4 has been very successful in the advance booking, much of this has been due to the sheer popularity of the franchise. The Baaghi series has a history of providing high-octane action and entertainment that appeals directly to a certain segment of the audience.

Although Heropanti 2 started off with an average pre-sales amount of approximately Rs 5 crore and Ganapath had a figure of approximately Rs 3 crore, the opening figures of Baaghi 4 have already surpassed them. The trailer of the film that hinted at a tougher and more dramatic story has managed to generate a buzz that has been translated into spectacular sales at the ticket booths, especially in mass belts and theatres of one screen.

Baaghi 4 to a Record Opening

Baaghi 4 will be the biggest opening of a Tiger Shroff movie after the pandemic. Although Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that also featured Akshay Kumar had a pre-sale of just about Rs 7 crore, the industry pundits reckon that by the close of the day, Baaghi 4 will surpass the figure.

A well-planned promotional campaign based on the USP of the movie astounding action sequences and the martial arts prowess of Tiger has spawned the hype of the pre-release of the movie. Such initial success with advance bookings is indicative of a strong opening day revenue and a successful commencement of the theatrical release of the film.

